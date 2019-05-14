His work is a key ingredient within the still-hot film "Avengers: Endgame," and it surely will be seen again in the soon-to-be-released "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" and 2020's "Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)."

Paul Hughen, who is the brother of Fort Smith resident and former Black Oak Arkansas bassist George Hughen, works as a director of photography for second-unit crews in the movie industry, and Paul's resume is as impressive as it is lengthy. "Avengers: Infinity War," "The Bourne Legacy," "12 Strong," "X-Men: The Last Stand," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," "Austin Powers in Goldmember," "The Darkest Minds," Tim Burton's "Planet of the Apes" and the Bruce Willis version of "Death Wish," as well as the season 3 premiere of HBO's "Westworld," all have received that special visual touch from Paul and his camera operators.

"The whole fight sequence with Thanos that is in the third act of 'Avengers: Endgame,' our second unit — it's also called an action unit — shot quite a bit of that," said Paul, who is 59 and lives with his wife, Christine, and their son, Will, in California's San Fernando Valley. "It was nice that the Russo brothers, the directors, trusted our action unit to help finish the movie."

Throughout "Godzilla: King of the Monsters," which will be released in theaters May 31, Paul kept the film's color schemes in check.

"It's no secret that there are several monsters in the new 'Godzilla' movie, and each monster has its own color scheme," he said. "And you're making sure the light coming through the clouds — the lightning, the flashes, the smoke — looks right.

"And it was kind of a full-circle experience," Paul added. "George and I grew up on the 'Godzilla' movies. It's like the largest movie franchise with something like 55 films."

Paul continues to draw inspiration from his late parents, Patricia and Bill Hughen. Both parents painted frequently.

"I like to think that what I'm doing — directing the second/action unit and overseeing the lighting — is a reflection of the landscape paintings my mother did of Texas and Arkansas when I was younger," said Paul. "That has stayed with me."

For Paul, signing a nondisclosure agreement before working on a movie is as natural as breathing air.

"I don't want to spoil things for movie-goers," he said."I want them to be surprised and to be engaged with the final product."

Paul, George and some of their relatives recently felt engaged when they saw "Avengers: Endgame" for the first time in the theater.

"We had to go to Siloam Springs to see 'Endgame,'" Paul said with a laugh. "It was the only place where we could get seven tickets together, so we could sit together, because tickets were hard to get everywhere. It was a good time."

Paul is almost as supportive of strangers as he is of his relatives.

"There were over 1,000 people working on 'Avengers: Endgame'" he said. "Just think, if studios make a few movies like that each year, that's a lot of people who need to be employed, so if someone is passionate about working in an area of movies, just study the craft. And be patient, because it doesn't happen overnight. It takes a long time to happen, but it's worth it."

Scott Smith has been a feature writer for the Times Record newspaper since April 1996 and started covering entertainment in 1999. Smith is a graduate of Oklahoma State University and plays bass in the Fort Smith-based blues/rock/soul band, Goodluck Slim.