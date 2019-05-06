“Spring into Art” is the new exhibit until July 18th at Ozark Health Medical Center on South 65 in Clinton, sponsored by the North Central Arkansas Artist League. Fifty paintings are shown by 10 area artists: Diana Foote from Holly Mt.; Ellen Kelly and Charlotte Rierson, Fairfield Bay; Joyce Hubbard and Yun Kim of Mt. View; Mark Davis and Sue Pico of Shirley; Donna Buercklin, Greers Ferry; Dianne Dudzik and Joyce Hartmann of Choctaw.

The public is invited to view the exhibit, both upstairs by the cafeteria and downstairs in the Outpatient Wing, during regular hospital hours. Art can be purchased at the Gift Shop downstairs near the main entrance; a portion of each sale benefits patients in the hospital through Auxiliary projects.

Come see spring blooms, barnyard chickens, baby animals, local landscapes you’ll not find anywhere else, and many other unique original paintings.