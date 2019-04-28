They're hip deep in rehearsals and they couldn't be more excited to share what they call two big things with audience members.

The students at the Community School of the Arts are preparing to present "The Little Mermaid Jr." and the Chamber Strings Spring Concert, two of the organization's activities that are geared to showcase the skill levels of the students, said Dr. Rosilee Russell, founder and executive director for the Community School of the Arts. "The Little Mermaid Jr." will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday and again at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren, while the Chamber Strings Spring Concert is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. May 6 inside the sanctuary of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 2701 Old Greenwood Road.

All of the performances are "guaranteed" to entertain and impress patrons of all ages, Russell said.

"I saw their costumes for 'The Little Mermaid Jr.' for the first time the other night, and they are incredible," she said. "The kids love what they do. They can sing, dance and act, and they are absolutely adorable."

Shannon Stoddard playfully admitted she is biased when it comes to discussing the cast and crew of "Little Mermaid Jr." She is the director for the show and she is liking what she is seeing and hearing in rehearsals.

"These kids are really talented," Stoddard said. "After the success of 'The Lion King,' a lot of the kids stepped up and took private lessons before their auditions. The kids have worked really hard."

Stoddard predicted that many individuals will attend the production, which centers around Ariel, Sebastian, Scuttle, Flounder and other characters. The ongoing popularity of "The Little Mermaid" story is something that both surprises and pleases Stoddard.

"There are fun costumes in this production, and everyone is singing and dancing," she said. "We will have a whirlpool happening on the stage — we are using these really long pieces of fabric for the water. That's a fun element to add in this show."

Students in CSA's Chamber Strings Ensemble also will impress via performances of music originally made famous by Bach, Vivaldi, Albeniz, Dvorak, John Williams and others, Russell said.

"These students are playing the original work of these composers, not arrangements," she said. "The music is very technically difficult since it is original. We aren't playing those simplified versions.

"And it's great to see the kids at that level where they are prepared to audition for college," Russell added. "This gives the students a special experience since it is a small ensemble. Every part counts ... and this forces the whole group to move forward to a higher level as they rehearse."

Tickets for "The Little Mermaid Jr." are $12 for adults, $10 for children 10 and younger and $8 for a group of 10 or more. Tickets for the Chamber Strings Spring Concert are $8. Tickets for both events can be purchased by calling (479) 434-2020, at CSAFortSmith.org and at the CSA office, 2701 Old Greenwood Road.

Individuals seeking information on the events can visit the Community School of the Arts Facebook page for information.

"The students are excited about what they are doing, and that makes the show," Russell said. "All of it is going to be really good."