Teen Lounge: Anime & Candy Sushi will be 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave. Teens are invited to celebrate Japanese culture after school by learning the history and art of making sushi ... with candy! Stay to discuss your favorite anime and manga and listen to J-pop.

All supplies are provided at this free program for ages 13 and up. For information on this or any or the library’s free programs or events, call (479) 783-0229, or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.