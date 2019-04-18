Those in the mood for various musical styles, unique food and "tons and tons of great craft beer" from across the region and country will be delighted by one annual event.

Hosted by the River Valley Ale Raisers, the sixth annual Ale on the Border event will be 6-10 p.m. May 18 at the Chaffee Crossing Historic District, 7313 Terry St. The gathering will include hundreds of craft beers to sample, live music by three area bands, a variety of food trucks and more, said Christopher Barrick, president of the River Valley Ale Raisers.

"It will be unique and exciting because you will have blues, rock, bluegrass and other styles of music, the sampling of craft beer and the food trucks," he said of the fundraiser, which will benefit Antioch for Youth & Family and the Veterans Memorial at Chaffee Crossing.

Helping set the friendly, melody-heavy tone for the evening will be area songwriter-singer Jillian Jackson at 6 p.m. Sets by The Crumbs and Eric Mathews Band will follow Jackson's musical performance, Barrick said.

"And there will be an after-party at JKC Cellars for those who want to sample and enjoy some wine and water following an excellent evening of craft beer, music and food," he said.

Each year, Ale on the Border grows to attract more people from Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma, Barrick said.

"We are excited to raise money for a good cause," he said. "The primary beneficiary that we help is Antioch for Youth & Family, and they are a wonderful organization. They do wonderful things in the community, like feeding people in need.

"And we also give a small donation to the Veterans Memorial at Chaffee Crossing," Barrick added. "It's our way of saying 'Thank you' for letting us use Chaffee Crossing — it's our third year at Chaffee Crossing and it's a great, unique location where many things are happening — for Ale on the Border."

Darren Smith, vice president of the River Valley Ale Raisers, echoed Barrick's positive comments about Ale on the Border.

"For me, it's about raising ale to help alleviate hunger in Fort Smith," he said. "It's a charity event for Antioch, which provides about 800,000 meals a year for families in Fort Smith.

"And Ale on the Border kicks off summer, and it's one of the more affordable alternatives for people to go out and have a fun, affordable date night," Smith added. "The friendliness of everyone there who is serving and making sure everyone has a safe, fun time also is good."

Advance tickets for Ale on the Border are $15 and can be purchased at AleOnTheBorder.com. Tickets will be $15 at the door for first-responders and $20 for the public at the door.

"There's also a special discounted rate available at Fairfield Inn and Suites, which is great for out-of-town guests and those who just want to part and enjoy the event," Barrick said.

Those seeking information can visit the Ale on the Border Facebook page, the Antioch for Youth & Family Facebook page and the River Valley Ale Raisers Facebook page.

"We've had 650 people there for two years in a row, and we've raised $6,500 each year for two years in a row," Barrick said. "We're hoping to get over 800 people and raise as much as we can for Anitoch for Youth & Family and for the Veterans Memorial at Chaffee Crossing.

"It's such a great time with tons of great craft beer, great music and food, all for a good cause," he added.

Smith agreed.

"We don't keep one penny of the proceeds earned; once we play the bills, we donate to Antioch for Youth & Family," he said. "And I would love to raise maybe $7,000 this year. That would be great."