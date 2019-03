The second annual Ruth Haze Foundation food and clothing giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. March 16 at Missions Hope Chapel at the Community Rescue Mission, 310 N. F St. in Fort Smith. Representatives will hand out sack lunches, hot dogs, popcorn, clothing, bottled water and more.

Founded by Darrien Robinson of Fort Smith, the foundation offers help to individuals and families in the region.

Call (918) 607-8632 or visit RuthHaze.com for information.