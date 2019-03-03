A Paper Airplane Competition for kids and teens will be 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday at the Dallas Branch of the Fort Smith Public Library, 8100 Dallas St. Use your design skills to make your own paper airplane and compete with others to see which will fly the longest distance. Gift cards will be awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners. Children and teens of all ages are invited to participate in this free afterschool program in celebration of Teen Tech Week.

For information on any of the Fort Smith Public Library’s free programs or events, call (479) 484-5650 or visit the library’s website at www.fortsmithlibrary.org.