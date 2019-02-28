Jeff Asbury will lead a free 90-minute evening workshop on beginning beekeeping from 7-8:30 p.m. March 28 at the Kerr Center ranch outside Poteau. The workshop will focus on starting and managing a hive from a beginner’s perspective.

The workshop is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required by 5 p.m. March 27 to reserve one of the limited spaces available.

For information or to register, visit the events calendar at www.kerrcenter.com, call (918) 647-9123 or email mailbox@kerrcenter.com.