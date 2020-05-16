On May 29, Eagle Rock Entertainment will present legendary British rock ‘n’ roll icons Def Leppard and their latest work “London to Vegas.”

This limited edition 2Blu-ray+4CD, 2DVD+4CD, crystal clear 2LP, picture disc, and digital format release features two spectacular concert films: “Hysteria At The O2” and “Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood.”

Filmed in December 2018, “Hysteria At The O2” captures Def Leppard celebrating the 31-year anniversary of “Hysteria,” one of their two diamond-certified 10x platinum albums. The other is “Pyromania”. The show emulates the second half of the 2013 residency the band performed at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

As frontman Joe Elliott states, it made sense to perform the “Hysteria” show in London at the 02, where Def Leppard had never played before. The concert grossed over a million with 16,511 in attendance — nearly a sold-out show.

Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick “Sav” Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar), and Rick Allen (drums) perform “Hysteria” in its entirety in the same track order as the album. Additionally, there is a video honoring deceased member Steve “Steamin” Clark wailing on a brief guitar solo.

They conclude with an encore of “Wasted,” “Let’s Get Rocked,” “When Love and Hate Collide,” “Rock of Ages,” and “Photograph.”

Six months later, just after their 2019 induction in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, Def Leppard undertook a second residency in Las Vegas at Zappos Theatre in Planet Hollywood.

“Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood” is 28-songs, not only their greatest hits, but rarities such as “Too Late For Love,” “Billy’s Got A Gun,” “Slang,” “Promises,” “Let it Go,” and “Bringin’ on the Heartbreak,” combined with the rarely played “Switch 625.”

The band performs semi-acoustic renditions of rarely or never-played live versions of “Let Me Be The One,” “We Belong,” “Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad,” and “Two Steps Behind.”

“Hits Vegas” offers a behind-the-scenes bonus feature, while “Hysteria At The O2” is rounded out with the bonus “Hysteria: Then And Now” mini-documentary. As a whole,“ Def Leppard: London to Vegas” encapsulates the prestige of one of rock’s most iconic bands, with a total running time of about four hours, 25 minutes.

The London to Vegas trailer can be found on YouTube.

There are several options for the collection, ranging from an acoustic LP at $16 to the full collectible package for $240. The various backstage bundles, starting at $109, come packed in a 10-inch box with a 40-page hardback book.

Visit the link below for options, now available for pre-order exclusive bundles https://store.universalmusic.com/defleppard/ as a direct-to-consumer package with exclusive merchandise. Options include a T-shirt, lithograph, branded envelope featuring replica setlist, guitar pics, and replica laminates from both shows, and an exclusive 4-song picture disc Acoustic In Vegas.

Def Leppard may seem old school, but the band is still hot. They amassed a staggering 2.5 billion streams since releasing their music digitally only one year ago. Their albums charted in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including “Hysteria” at No. 3 in the US, and No. 5 in the UK. Def Leppard had the No. 1, No. 2 and No.3 records on the US catalog albums chart.

For the moment, plans are still ago for the co-headlining Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe, beginning June 18 in Jacksonville, Fla. The tour includes dates with Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

The “news” link on the official Def Leppard site states they will provide an update June 1 on plans to proceed to keep people safe, which may include rescheduling, dependent upon the COVID-19 situation.