The River Valley Film Society’s HOMEVID-19 Home Movie Contest went live for entries Friday.

Video entries will be accepted through May 22 at https://www.swtimes.com/contests.

The entries will be narrowed down by members of the film society to finalists for public voting. A trailer for the film content can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/rrHFHbte7Sw.

“I believe this has the potential of being a really great community event,” writes Brandon Chase Goldsmith of the River Valley Film Society.

“Get your cameras and phones ready for the HOMEVID-19 Home Movie Contest!” a news release states. “Be creative and make good use of your time of social distancing and sheltering-in-place. Enter your best original video in one of the categories below. The River Valley Film Society's judges will narrow down the entries to the top finalists, then the public will vote on their favorites.”

The details for the contest are below.

Timeline

Video entry period: May 1-22

Video judging: May 23-30

Finalists announced: May 31

Public voting period: June 1-8

Winners announced: June 11

Categories

· Comedy

· COVID-19 Documentary

· Action

· Pets

· Under 17-year-old directors

Rules for submission

Submissions are open from May 1-22, 2020.

Videos must be one to five minutes in length.

Limit one entry per category.

Entry must be the original work by the artist — the one who took the video, and the editor, if applicable.

Must be a resident of the River Valley area.

No copyrighted music in video.

The contest is being held in cooperation between the Times Record, eFortSmith Magazine and the River Valley Film Society.