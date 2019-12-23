On Friday, Dec. 27, Civil Axe Throwing at 1121 Garrison Ave., will be opening their doors to the public.

Civil Axe Throwing is an indoor entertainment venue that allows guests to partake in axe-throwing — a game of skill where players hurl a dulled hatchet at a wooden bullseye. Founded in Huntsville, Ala., in 2017 as the first and largest indoor axe throwing venue in the state. It quickly became one of the most popular entertainment experiences in the area, a news release states, expanding to other cities throughout Tennessee, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

“The Fort Smith community has been AXE-tremely supportive,” says Scott Brewster, vice president of Sales and Marketing of Civil Axe Throwing. “We are thrilled to begin our journey in Fort Smith and look forward to replicating the success we have had in Jonesboro and Little Rock. Our local team of ‘AXEperts’ are anxious to work with the community to provide a safe, fun and unique experience to everyone who joins us in downtown. These are truly thrilling times for us at Civil Axe Throwing.”

With five open lanes for axe throwing, Civil Axe Throwing’s initial operating hours will be Friday and Saturday 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., plus Sunday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Outside food and beverages is permitted and "AXE-tremely" encouraged. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are highly recommended to guarantee time and lane. To book a session or a corporate/private event, guests can reserve a spot online at http://www.civilaxethrowing.com/fort-smith.