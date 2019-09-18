Here are some of the other entertainment options going on this weekend a short distance from south Logan County.

Brass in the Clouds

Performers from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Music will provide an evening of entertainment at one of the Arkansas River Valley’s most beautiful points of interest on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The 2019 Brass in the Clouds concert, co-sponsored by Mount Nebo State Park and the Arkansas Tech Department of Music, will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Mount Nebo’s Sunset Point. The public is invited to attend.

Brass chamber ensembles and the ATU Brass Choir will perform under the direction of Arkansas Tech Department of Music faculty members Dr. Sean Reed and Dr. T.J. Perry as well as Clayton Maddox and Evan Mino, visiting lecturers of music.

Mount Nebo State Park recommends that audience members bring blankets or chairs for seating comfort.

For more information about Brass in the Clouds and other public performances by the Arkansas Tech Department of Music, call (479) 968-0368 or visit www.atu.edu/music.

Blugrass

The eighth annual Mansfield Bluegrass Festival will be Sept. 21 at Mansfield City Lake, 1311 Broadway St. in Mansfield. Those performing will include Just Us, High Mountain Bluegrass, Common Thread, Summer Storm, Old Men in Hats and Greenland Station. Admission is free. Attendees can bring a lawn chair. Concessions and vendors will be available.

Call Becky at (479) 461-4723 or Mansfield City Hall at (479) 928-5552 for information.

Love Letters

Barbara Eden and Barry Bostwick will star in a production of Love Letters at the Alma Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.

A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters is a funny and emotional portrait about the powerful connection of love. Two friends, rebellious Melissa Gardner (Eden) and straight-arrow Andrew Makepeace Ladd III (Bostwick) have exchanged notes, cards and letters with each other for over 50 years. From second grade, through summer vacations, to college, and well into adulthood, they have spent a lifetime discussing their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, and victories and defeats. But long after the letters are done, the real question remains: Have they made the right choices or is the love of their life only a letter away?

Presented by the Alma Education and Arts Foundation, tickets for the production are $45 for Orchestra or $37 for Mezzanine. Tickets for this show can be purchased through the box office or online at https://almapac.org/?page_id=17 or call 479-632-2129 to purchase by phone.

Little Theatre

The Fort Smith Little Theatre, located at 401 North Sixth Street in Fort Smith. presents “Born Yesterday” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21 and Sept. 25-28, and at 2 p.m. Sept. 22.

A wealthy but crude businessman, on a trip to the nation’s capital, is socially embarrassed by his ditzy, uncultured showgirl blonde girlfriend. He hires a reporter to “teach her the ropes,” a decision he later regrets when she becomes more savvy, questions his unscrupulous business deals, and falls in love with her tutor. This well-written script was the basis for a popular movie in 1950 and a remake in 1993.

Tickets are $27 for the opening-gala performance on Sept. 19 and $12 for all other performances. Tickets can be purchased by calling (479) 783-2966, ext. 2, and at fslt.org. Admission also is be season tickets.

Visit the FSLT - Fort Smith Little Theatre Facebook page for information.