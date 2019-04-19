Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today



Breakthrough — A distraught mother (Chrissy Metz) turns to prayer and her faith after her 14-year-old son experiences a terrible accident in this film, which i s based on a true story. The woman holds faith that her son will return from the brink of death. Also stars Topher Grace, Josh Lucas, Rebecca Staab, Lisa Durupt, Ali Skovbye, Sam Trammell and Dennis Haysbert. (PG)

The Curse of La Llorona — A social worker chooses to ignore a strange warning of a mother suspected of child endangerment in this new horror-thriller that stars Linda Cardellini, Patricia Velasquez, Raymond Cruz, Sean Patrick Thomas and Jaynee-Lynne Kinchen. The social worker and her young children begin witnessing supernatural events. (R)

Penguins — DisneyNature's new documentary follows Steve, an Adelie penguin who joins many other male penguins on a spring quest to build a safe next in the icy Antarctic. Steve tries to avoid being the target of leopard seals and killer whales. Narrated by Ed Helms. (G)

Now Playing

After — A young man has a dark secret and tries to keep it from the woman he admires in this film, which is based on Anna Todd's novel. Unsettling events begin to characterize the relationship. Stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Selma Blair, Josephine Langford, Jennifer Beals and Peter Gallagher. (PG-13)

Aquaman — Justice League member Aquaman (Jason Momoa) learns that he must battle a relative (Patrick Wilson) to become a new leader. (PG-13)

Best of Enemies — Civil rights activist Ann Atwater (Taraji P. Henson) goes head to head with C.P. Ellis (Sam Rockwell), who has ties to the KKK, in North Carolina in 1971. Also stars Anne Heche, Bruce McGill, Babou Ceesay, Wes Bentley and Caitlin Mehner. (PG-13)

Captain Marvel — Brie Larson ("Room") stars as Carol Danvers, who is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most powerful — and mysterious — heroes in this action-thriller. (PG-13)

Dumbo — Michael Keaton, Eva Green, Danny Devito, Alan Arkin, Colin Farrell, Lucy Devito and Nico Parker star in Tim Burton's new film about Dumbo, a young, big-eared elephant who can fly. The friendly elephant becomes the star of a circus, but some dark secrets under the big top begin to surface. (PG)

Five Feet Apart — Two teenagers deal with life-threatening illnesses and the feelings they begin to have for each other. (PG-13)

Glass — A security guard uses supernatural abilities to track Kevin Wendell Crumb, who has 24 personalities. (PG-13)

Hellboy — Based on the popular graphic novels, the movie follows Hellboy (David Harbour), who feels trapped between the real world and supernatural realms. He learns that he must fight an ancient, revenge-hungry sorceress (Milla Jovovich). Co-stars Brian Gleeson and Penelope Mitchell. (R)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World — Director/co-writer Dean DeBlois presents this animated sequel, which has Hiccup learning that Toothless isn't the only Night Fury around. Hiccup then must find a secret dragon. (PG)

Little — Regina Hall, Marasai Martin, Issa Rae and Justin Hartley star in director-writer Tim Gordon's latest film, which finds a woman being transformed to her younger self. Tracee Ellis Ross, Tone Bell, Tucker Meek and JD McCrary co-star. (PG-13)

Missing Link — An explorer named Sir Lionel Frost is hired by Mr. Link to locate lost relatives in Shangri-La in this new animated movie from writer-director Chris Butler. Features the voices of Emma Thompson, Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis, Amrita Acharia, Stephen Fry and Timothy Olyphant. (PG)

Pet Sematary — Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow and Jete Laurence star in this new movie from writers Stephen King, Matt Greenberg and Jeff Buhler. A doctor, his wife and their two young children relocate from Boston to rural Maine, where a mysterious burial ground lies near their new home. Also stars Obssa Ahmed, Alyssa Brooke Levine and Frank Schorpion. (R)

Shazam! — Zachary Levi plays the popular DC superhero, who, by simply saying one name, transforms from a 14-year-old kid into an adult who harbors special powers and an appetite for fighting crime. Also stars Djimon Hounsou, Asher Angel, Michelle Borth, Jack Dylan Grazer, Mark Strong, Grace Fulton and Meagan Good. (PG-13)

Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral — Madea (Tyler Perry) and her family think they are going to enjoy a joy-filled reunion with relatives, but an unexpected funeral causes stress, laughs and more. (PG-13)

Unplanned — The director (Ashley Bratcher) of one of the youngest Planned Parenthood clinics in the country rallies to support a woman's right to choose. She becomes a spokesperson for the movement before witnessing a game-changing occurrence. Also stars Robia Scott, Brooks Ryan and Tina Toner. (R)

The Upside — A wealthy quadriplegic begins bonding with the shady individual who is hired to help him. (PG-13)

Us — Lupita Nyong'o, Anna Diop, Elisabeth Moss and Winston Duke star in this new thriller from writer/director Jordan Peele ("Get Out"). A group of doppelgangers set out to terrorize members of a family. Also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex. (R)

Wonder Park — A magnificent amusement park takes center-stage in this new animated feature. June is a young girl with a creative streak that grows by the day. Features the voices of Sofia Mali, Jennifer Garner and Kenan Thompson. (PG)