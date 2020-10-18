Franklin County
Reed & Reed Marketing LLC, Brenda Reed, 305 N. 31st St., Ozark.
Polk County
Natural State Box Breaks Inc., Easton Clark Leonard, 215 Grand Oak Lane, Mena.
Wild & Western Boutique LLC, Samantha Noel Miller, 395 Polk 45, Mena.
Dust Bunnies Residential & Commercial Cleaners LLC, Ariana Alyssa Blanton, 135 Polk Road 181, Mena.
Carvenient LLC, Edd Puckett, 337 Polk Road 626, Mena.
Scott County
Ward & Vinson LLC, Tanner Ward, 60 N. Main St., Waldron.
Sebastian County
Timberline Acres LLC, Kaye Pryor, 3516 Glenn Flora Way, Fort Smith.
Dingers Of Fort Smith LLC, Alan Dickinson, 319 S. Ninth St., Fort Smith.
National Contracting Incony LLC, Huener Sandoval, 920 Clifton Court, Fort Smith.
A Mess Of Love, Juliet P. Rucker, 1717 Dodson Ave., Fort Smith.
Msi Productions Inc., Mitchell Sallee, 9100 Kayhill Place, Fort Smith.
Holland Girls LLC, Kasey Tidwell, 7 N. Main St., Greenwood.
Clark Family Real Estate Holdings LLC, Terry Smith, 1100 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.
My Best Life Behavioral Health LLC, Barbara Dawn Davis, 11212 Vista Ridge Court, Fort Smith.
J&K Properties Of Arkadelphia LLC, Kaye Pryor, 3516 Glenn Flora Way, Fort Smith.
Citizens Against Unfair Taxes Inc., Joe Hamilton McCutchen II, 1622 N. B St., Fort Smith.
Ams Aviation LLC, Aaron James Simpson, 10401 Stoneleige St., Fort Smith.
Pitsch Family LLC, J. Dalton Person, 401 N. Seventh St., Fort Smith.
World Of Fries LLC, Shawn Palmer, 3406 N. Q St., Fort Smith.
G&S Contracting LLC, Marcos Santos, 3208 S. 57th St., Fort Smith.
Strozier Storage Partners LLC, Stephen C. Smith, 1206 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith.
Flat Rock Creek Leasing LLC, J. Dalton Person, 401 N. Seventh St., Fort Smith.
Citizens Against Unfair Taxes, Joe Hamilton McCutchen II, 1622 N. B St., Fort Smith.
PYT Investments LLC, J. Dalton Person, 401 N. Seventh St., Fort Smith.
Gibson Lmds LLC, Gregory Neal Gibson, 1011 Adams St., Lavaca.