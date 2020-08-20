Uber is getting into the pharmaceutical delivery business with a pilot program that will include Dallas and Seattle, the company announced Thursday.

Uber's health arm is partnering with NimbleRx which bills itself as the leading prescription delivery service and offers next-day delivery to 70% of the population of the United States as well as same-day delivery to 30%, according to the company.

"Healthcare is broad, complex, and ripe for change, and inefficiencies stand to affect patients and organizations alike," the company said in a blog post.

Uber will utilize its Uber Direct platform to deliver prescriptions direct to people's homes. The company launched Uber Direct in April in select cities to get essential goods to those who are no longer able to visit physical storefronts due to the risks of COVID-19.

"Now more than ever, it is critical that people get their medications safely and efficiently, and over the last several months we have seen a significant increase in demand for prescription delivery from both consumers and retail pharmacies," NimbleRx founder and CEO Talha Sattar said in a statement.

Uber Health was launched in 2018 with the goal of providing transportation solutions to the health care industry. The service allows healthcare organizations to request rides for patients, caregivers, and staff through a scalable, HIPAA-secure platform, according to Uber.