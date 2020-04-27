Entry price: $35,695

Price as tested: $48,160



This week, we’re driving the all-new 2020 Cadillac XT4, delivered with AWD underpinnings in mid-class Premium Luxury trim. This new compact size crossover debuted in 2019 and allows Cadillac to compete with many of the luxury class compact crossovers that are gaining in popularity.



Three versions are available in Luxury ($35,695); Premium Luxury ($44,095) and Sport ($43,290), the latter not surprisingly the most expensive of the three. (For Twin-Clutch AWD, add $1,500 to these prices).



The reason the Sporty trim Cadillacs are usually top-line models nowadays relates to Cadillac moving its drive wheel architecture from front-back to rear-wheel in 1998, reversing the decision to go mostly front-wheel drive in the 1980s. This major reversal of drive-wheel theory was part of a new marketing push to bring Cadillac in line and better compete with the more expensive European luxury sport models ala Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Porsche and Maserati, all of which were rear-drive configuration or AWD. Most notable are the modern day sport luxury V-Line Cadillacs that utilize powerful Corvette style V8s and most recently, twin turbo V6s that are prized possessions of Cadillac enthusiasts.



Further, Cadillac was the only model in the GM line that was totally autonomous for many decades. Founded in 1902 and after being purchased by GM in 1909, Cadillac joined GM’s Buick (bought by GM in 1904) and continued its market positioning as a top luxury brand. Fast forward to the 1940s, and the GM pecking order was Chevrolet, Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Buick and Cadillac in that order. Today it’s Chevrolet, Buick and Cadillac, the latter experiencing its best ever sales year in 2019 with over 390,000 Cadillacs sold worldwide.



Now back to the new XT4 crossover SUV.



The top-line XT4 Sport features a gloss black mesh grille and black window moldings and Cadillac specific Sport alloy wheels. The lower cost Luxury and Premium Luxury trims feature bright metallic accent grilles, satin aluminum window moldings and satin chrome-accented door handles. Both motifs are very appealing to this scribe.



All XT4 trims include advanced LED lighting front and rear with front LED low and high-beam headlamps and an LED-illuminated light blade daytime running lamps. Cadillac’s vertical L-shaped lighting is stretched horizontally, emphasizing the XT4’s modern day theme. In summary Cadillac XT4’s exterior is sporty yet still exudes that special Cadillac luxury stance thanks to its large front grille with the expected Cadillac badge front and center.



Granted, this little Cadillac is a front-drive crossover with AWD optional, but it’s a class of vehicle Cadillac has limited history building. These Cadillac SUVs and crossovers came about from necessity as the tastes of the worldwide consumer are still switching from sedans to small passenger wagons and especially crossovers and SUVs of all sizes. And, Cadillac has every need covered especially with its XT4 compact crossover introduction.



Under the hood sits the only engine available across the XT4 line, notably GMs 2.0 Turbocharged inline-4 that produces 237 horses and 258 lb. ft. of torque. It connects to a nine-speed automatic transmission, also utilized across the trim lines that when coupled together deliver EPA numbers in AWD dress of 22 city and 29 highway. If you opt for the front-drive, mileage moves up to 24 city and 30 highway.



Inside, the cabin is as expected, namely refined Cadillac opulence. It’s spacious and offers a matched combination of style and comfort. It also utilizes Cadillac’s best infotainment qualities as standard so be prepared for a modern, safe environment, Cadillac cabin as comfortable and quiet is the norm. Leather seating is standard on the Premium Luxury while other notables all XT4 models include are 4G Wi-Fi, SiriusXM, teen driver info, USB access front and rear and heated front seats. (Your Cadillac dealer will explain everything).



More infotainment features include an 8-inch diagonal display, Apple and Android compatibility, OnStar and a seven-speaker stereo system. However, our tester featured a $1,500 Cadillac User Experience upgrade with embedded Navigation and real time traffic. A great sounding Bose Center Point surround sound 13-speaker system with an auxiliary amplifier finishes off the option and really amplifies the standard stereo offering.



Recommended is a $950 Comfort and Convenience Package that adds ventilated front driver and passenger seats with a massage feature and 4-Way Lumbar highlight. Also noteworthy for those in colder climates is a $850 Cold Weather Package that adds heated seating wheel and front and rear outboard heated seats.



On the highway expect a luxurious ride and excellent traction from the fully independent suspension coupled to the twin-clutch 4x4 that continuously and automatically delivers optimal traction capable of transferring up to 100% of available torque to either the front or rear axle. Standard 18-inch tires on bright aluminum wheels are nice, but our XT4 came with a 20-inch alloy wheel package featuring Cadillac specific alloy wheels with a diamond cut medium android finish on Continental tires for $1,100 more. (It’s costly, but I’m big on larger tire and wheel packages).



On the safety side, the XT4 earns a 5-Star overall government crash safety rating while standard items include automatic emergency braking, nine-airbags, front pedestrian braking, lane change alert with side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic, front and rear park assist, HD rear vision camera, and forward collision alert. Enhancing these great features is a $470 driver awareness package that adds auto high beams, following distance indicator, lane keep assist and lane departure warning. It’s worth the extra money and highly recommended.



Important numbers include a wheelbase of 109.4 inches, 3,876 lb. curb weight, 16.3 gallon fuel tank, 22.5 to 48.9 cu. ft of cargo space, 6.7-inch ground clearance and a 3,500 lb. tow capacity.

With total options coming in at $4,870 and $995 delivery, the final tally for our XT4 Premium Luxury came is at a reasonable $48,160.



Currently, there are several Cadillac XT4 incentives for consideration, including $2,000 cash back. Overall, the new compact Cadillac XT4 is a winner, and priced to give the competition some headaches.



Likes: Sporty design, great interior, peppy turbo engine, Cadillac opulence.

Dislikes: Engine noise when asking for more power, small fuel tank, how about a 300-horsepower XT4 to better compete?

Greg Zyla writes weekly for More Content Now and Gannett Co. Inc. Contact him at greg@gregzyla.com or at 303 Roosevelt St., Sayre, PA 18840.