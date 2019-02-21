The partners of EGP, PLLC announce the acquisition of the Jesse G. Griffin, CPA LTD tax and accounting practice of Little Rock, AR. The Griffin tax practice has served individuals and businesses in various industries, with a strong focus on farming and agriculture, for decades.

Leading the acquisition and head of serving these new clients is Heber Springs Partner, Todd Brown, CPA. Brown, as well as other members of the firm, has extensive experience working with farming clients and looks forward to serving these clients with the continued excellence they experienced in the hands of Jesse Griffin.

"The array of tax clients and the industries acquired complements well with our current line of business, and we look forward to servicing this client base and building long term relationships," stated Brown.

EGP has experienced steady growth in recent years, according to Lane Keeter, CPA, Heber Springs Office Managing Partner, and the firm was also recently named as the exclusive Arkansas member firm of the Construction Industry CPAs & Consultants (CICPAC), a national association of the best construction CPA firms in the US serving over 7,500 construction companies combined. Demonstrating proficiency and excellence in serving the construction industry is a prerequisite for invitation to join CICPAC.

EGP, PLLC (www.egpcpas.com) is a full-service Certified Public Accounting firm with offices in Heber Springs, North Little Rock, Bryant and Jonesboro. It is one of Arkansas’ largest accounting and consulting firms with clients throughout the state and nation.

In addition to accounting, small business and tax services, the firm offers estate and tax planning, litigation support, business valuation services and comprehensive financial statement audit services. EGP also offers life insurance, wealth management and investment advisory services through its related company, EGP Wealth Management, LLC.