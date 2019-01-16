Southside coach Steve Brown kept his players in the locker room a little longer than usual.

Fifteen minutes after the game, Steve Brown was still coaching.

Southside's 50-26 loss to Bryant Tuesday night wasn't necessarily the topic of conversation. The winless Mavericks have other things on their plate.

"In 10 years, nobody's going to remember anything about this season," Brown said. "It's about building citizens and individuals that will never give up; that will keep fighting no matter what. This old game of life is going to kick us in the face. It's how you get up, it's how you respond.

"I know that sounds cliche and corny, but that's just the way it is."

The Mavericks never led Tuesday night.

But with three minutes to play in the third quarter, Southside had crept to within 13. At one point, the team 8-of-10 free throws.

"We keep talking about finishing and playing hard, and they're doing that," Brown said. "Our run started actually at the free throw line. We hit some free throws and the next thing you know we've made three or four trips down and scored."

Bryant (12-4, 2-2) led 11-2 before the Mavericks knew what hit them. The deficit was 18 (22-4) after one quarter, and Bryant eventually led 28-8 with 2:58 to play in the half.

But Southside used a 13-8 run to close to within 30-17.

"We we have to do is work on our consistency," Brown said. "The defense looked better at times, but it's that constant deal where we've got to just keep getting better."

Senior Melanie Rice led the Mavericks with 11 points.

Bryant 66, Southside 43

BOYS — Senior Rodney Lambert scored 15 of his career-high 33 points in the third quarter Tuesday as Bryant rallied for a 66-43 win over Southside in 6A-Central play.

The Mavericks (5-12, 0-4) led by as many as five points in the first half before falling behind by two (27-25).

The Mavs then struggled at the start of the second half as the Hornets took control with a 21-1 scoring run.

Khalen Robinson added 14 for the winners (12-4, 3-1).

Elijah York hit three first-half 3-pointers helping the Mavs build a 12-7 lead. He finished with a team-high 12 points.

Taye Gatewood and Mykale Franks each had eight for the Mavs.