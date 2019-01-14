LOS ANGELES — Whoever imposed their will running the football would be the victor. That's what was predicted for Saturday night's Cowboys-Rams NFC divisional playoff matchup — and boy, did Los Angeles ever ordain its dominance running the football against a defenseless Cowboys defense.

The Rams rushed for a franchise-record 273 yards against what was a futile Cowboys run defense.

"We understood that they were a great rushing team, having great running backs," Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith said. "We needed to come and not only match their intensity, but out-physical them. We failed tonight."

Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson rushed for a combined 238 yards on 39 carries. Gurley rushed for 115 yards while Anderson led the way with 123 on the ground. The pair become the fourth set of teammates in NFL history to rush for 100 yards apiece in a playoff game.

"Both those guys are talented guys obviously. Both have had a lot of success in this league and are great backs," Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee said. "Tough runners, run hard, talented, fast — complete packages."

The Rams had racked up 170 yards on the ground when time expired in the second quarter, and the second half was more of the same against a Cowboys run defense that was the fifth-stingiest during the season.

"Unfortunately for us, they were able to run the ball consistently throughout the game," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. "They controlled the pace and the tempo of the game really because of that."

It was the highest rushing output by a Cowboys opponent all season. The 273 yards also represent the most yards given up by the Cowboys in their storied postseason history.

"They ran their butts off today and they made more plays than us," Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said.

The Rams beat the Cowboys at their own game. Dallas' formula for success was to control time of possession by virtue of a potent running game. Los Angeles possessed the football for more than 36 minutes, compared to just under 24 minutes for the Cowboys. And the Rams had over five times as many rushing yards.

Ezekiel Elliott finished with 47 yards on 20 carries. The team's total was 50 rushing yards.

The key to the game was won decisively by the Rams.

"They were committed to stopping the run. They had a lot of people around the line of scrimmage and that's what they were gonna do," Garrett explained. "We were in three-wide receiver sets and they were staying in base defense. They just wanted to stop the run."

The 30-22 score wasn't indicative of the complete supremacy the Rams showed on the ground. Gurley and Anderson experience a tougher time maneuvering through I-405 traffic than they did weaving and speeding by Cowboys defenders at LA Memorial Coliseum.

"Two hundred sixty rushing yards, speaks for itself," Smith said as he walked to the team bus after the game.

It spoke volumes. As it was the spoken word of the game.