Noah Gordon misfired on each of his first five 3-point attempts Tuesday.

On his sixth and final try from beyond the arc, Gordon found nothing but net, and it lifted the Northside Grizzlies to an important 6A-Central road win.

Gordon's 3 at the buzzer gave the Grizzlies a 46-44 win at Little Rock Central on Tuesday.

Northside (11-5, 2-0) had trailed 41-36 with nearly four minutes left before the Grizzlies scored seven straight points to go in front. But Central regained the lead, 44-43, with seven seconds left after completing a three-point play.

The Grizzlies' Anthony Travis took the ball down the court and found Gordon in the left corner. Gordon faked his defender and released his shot from beyond the 3-point line, which went in as the buzzer sounded.

Jaylin Williams led the Grizzlies in scoring with 12 points, while Gordon finished with 10.

The Grizzlies will play for the first time at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse on Friday when they take on Little Rock Catholic.

Northside 58, LR Central 37

GIRLS — The Lady Bears scored 29 points in each half as they stayed unbeaten on the season with a road win Tuesday.

Northside (14-0, 2-0) led 17-10 at the end of one quarter before holding Central to three second-quarter points in building a 29-13 advantage at halftime. The Lady Bears also held a 46-26 lead through three quarters.

Jersey Wolfenbarger had 13 of her team-high 15 points in the first half for Northside, and also hit three 3's in the win. Tiya Douglas added 10 points for the Lady Bears, who return home on Friday to take on Mount St. Mary.