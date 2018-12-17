SHERMAN, Texas - In its first game in nearly two weeks, Hendrix took on a tough Austin College team Saturday evening in the last basketball game for the Warriors before Christmas.

Despite recording a season-high 46 points in the opening half, Austin College outscored the Warriors 58-43 in the second half en route to a 98-89 Austin College victory Saturday evening from Hughey Gym in Sherman, Texas.

Freshman forward Seth Stanley carded a career-high 29 points on 10 of 16 shooting from the floor and also earned his first collegiate double-double after notching 10 rebounds as well.

Hendrix falls to 4-5 on the year while Austin College improves to an even .500 at 4-4.

Austin College earns the season sweep over the Warriors after leaving Conway with a 70-69 victory Nov. 18.

Trailing by four points (57-53) with 13:38 to go in regulation, Austin College notched a 25-8 run over the next seven minutes to take a commanding nine-point lead (78-69).

After enjoying a nice six-point lead at the break, the Warriors led by as many as nine points with 17:48 left in regulation.

Trailing by seven with 6:18 to go, the Roos outscored Hendrix 7-1 over the course of the next three minutes to take a commanding 13-point advantage with 3:09 left on the clock.

Austin College successfully made 11 out of its last 12 free-throw attempts over the course of the final 62 seconds Saturday night as the Roos held on for a 98-89 victory.

After pouring in 10 points in the opening 20 minutes of action, Stanley shot 6 of 10 from the floor in the second half and grabbed six boards, finishing with career-best 29 points and 10 boards in just 29 minutes of work.

Senior guard Preston Smith poured in 19 points, three dimes and a steal in his season debut Saturday, shooting 5 of 14 (35.7 percent) from the floor and recorded a 4 of 11 (36.3 percent) mark from beyond the arc.

Sophomore guard Kam Brasfield added 15 points on an efficient 6 for 11 (54.5 percent) shooting from the floor and also registered seven assists, six of which came in the first half.

Freshman center Carl Fitch pulled down nine rebounds and scored seven points in 20 minutes of work while junior guard Jacob Link and sophomore guard Trey Rouse recorded six points each.

Hendrix shot 28 of 61 (45.9 percent) from the floor, 12 for 28 (42.9 percent) from beyond the arc and carded a 21 for 35 (60.0 percent) mark from the free-throw line, while the Roos recorded a 31 of 54 (57.4 percent) mark from the floor, shot 8 of 17 (47.1 percent) from deep and a 28 of 36 (77.8 percent) mark at the free-throw line.

As a unit, the Warriors tallied 15 assists on 28 made baskets while committing 13 turnovers, while Austin College carded 13 assists on 31 made field goals and committed 13 turnovers as well.

Now that the third game of the season-long five-game road trip inside the Lone Star State is complete, the Warriors will enjoy Christmas Break before getting back on the road for another nonconference tilt on Dec. 28 in Texas.

Hendrix will battle Louisiana College at 3 p.m. as part of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Tournament.

The Warriors will also face host UMHB at 5 p.m. Dec. 29.