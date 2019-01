Curtis Mitchell’s Dec. 27 letter for building the border wall and supporting President Trump was a good letter. Of course we should build the wall. Walls are for defense. Nancy Pelosi sound dopey when she says it will be immoral to build a wall. I suspect she came from San Francisco with poppies in her hair and poppycock in her head. Concerning Chucky, I think he should become an actor portraying a mafia boss, and all he’s got to do is act naturally. Pray for the United States.