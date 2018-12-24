Let's look inside the Gingerbread House

and see what we can find.

There's grandpa and grandma sharing

wisdom gained from years of time.

There is daughter with kindness shown,

from her inner beauty ways, while hubby

puts together a tiny choo-choo train

and baby delights at those Christmas lights.

Soon hubby's family will congregate

as neighbor Bob joins in gather of faith.

And widow Maude adds to the chatter

with daughter, whose man serves overseas.

She brought a dish, hopes all will please.

As all enjoy the food upon their plates

a feast to celebrate, God's baby's birth.

The Gingerbread House will always be

because when love is shared,

it's God's expanded family.