Once again this year, members of the Hot Springs Village Anglers’ Club came together at DeSoto Club with their spouses and friends to celebrate a fine year of bass fishing. Statistics show catch rates for 2018 were good and the average size of bass caught during the 16-event tournament season was on the rise.

Craig Schilling served as master of ceremonies and welcomed everyone to the fun event. “It’s great to see everyone here tonight. We had 62 members sign up so it’s nice to have all of you here,” Schilling said. “What a great year we had. Lots of new members. We can’t survive without new members.”

On a somber note, the club had a moment of silence for three members they lost this year: Dallas Middlekauff, Dick Paulsen and Dick Harrison. “They were all important members of our club,” Schilling noted. Following an invocation by member Troy Jennings, everyone enjoyed their meal, then settled in for more comments and the award presentations.

After thanking several board members, officers and others for their contributions to another successful year, Schilling noted several club contributions to the Village and beyond. Examples include military fishing day for active duty members of Little Rock Air Force Base, a kids fishing derby during July 4 activities, and placement of more fish habitat. Schilling also gave a grateful thank you to the POA lake management team, headed up by manager Brad Meredith and his assistants Katy Harmon and Brian Cappel.

Next on the agenda was presentation of awards by co-tournament director Mike Crews.

In the co-angler division, Paul Galfund took third place with 36 bass caught, weighing a total of 50.5 pounds. Jerry Swaim finished second with 34 bass weighing in at 54.5 pounds. At the top of the co-angler leader board was John Matherne with 43 bass and a weight of 70.3 pounds.

In the angler division, Dave Keith took third place with a total of 264 points (anglers earn points based on their finish in each tournament; 25 points for first place, 24 for second place, etc.). Crews took second place with 269 points and at the top, once again this year, was Bruce Zorn with 288 points. His impressive season included four first place wins and six second place finishes.

The club also awards an angler and a co-angler with a big bass of the year award. This year, and going forward, the award has been gifted with a special name. Longtime member Dick Paulsen died in 2018 and still holds the record for the largest bass ever caught in the 40-plus year history of the Anglers’ Club – a 10-pound, 1-ounce beauty he affectionately called “Ms. Bubba.”

The big bass award is now appropriately called the Paulsen Big Bass Award. Paulsen’s wife Sandy attended the banquet and presented the two winners with the award. “Thanks for inviting me and giving me the privilege of presenting this award. I know Dick is smiling down on the club. You were all his good friends,” she said.

Paulsen was not only a fine fisherman, but a mentor to so many, including this writer. Paulsen’s contributions to the club over decades of membership are innumerable and have helped make the club what it is today.

Winning the honor for 2018 was angler Craig Schilling with a 9-pound, 8-ounce giant, caught on Lake Coronado, and co-angler Larry Ivens with a 5-pound, 1-ounce bass, also caught on Coronado.

Congratulations to all the winners.