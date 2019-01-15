By SUZANNE SWEETEN / Voice correspondent



Recently, the Hot Springs Village Property Owners' Association architectural control committee can’t seem to catch a break. Just as the committee seems to settle into a quieter, gentler environment, new problems break the stillness. During the last two meetings the ACC dealt with nervous residents and listened to POA lakes ecology and fisheries manager Brad Meredith discuss new signage for lakefront properties.

The Monday meeting featured a trio of residents speaking before the committee on a variety of issues; Meredith appeared Thursday.

Monday morning, Tom Grasse went first. He questioned his need for a permit to spread gravel along the side easement of his home. Grasse learned a permit needed to be obtained for the project.

Up next was Villager Hans Kappen. Kappen received a red tag from the HSV compliance division for a non-permitted fence he erected at 2 Lorna Way. Kappen purchased the property to create a memorial garden in honor of his late wife Joan, who died from a dog mauling in 2013. The wood used to construct the fence came from the Kappen’s California ranch.

Kappen’s impassioned plea generated much conversation. POA board member Buddy Dixon was the first to respond. “Mr. Kappen, I want to remind you the ACC doesn’t have anything to do with the red tag you received from the POA’s compliance department.” John Froning the ACC chairman summarized the panel’s thoughts, “What I think we can do is go out for a site visit. We’ll take the matter under advisement and work with you to develop a memorial.”

Glen Robertson’s problem is an asphalt front yard at his newly purchased investment property at 28 San Pablo Way. Years ago the property’s previous owner paid the POA’s independent paving contractors to pave his yard on their lunch break and his actions resulted in a lawsuit, which has been settled.

Robertson wants the POA to help remove the asphalt. Director of place making and development, Stephanie Heffer suggested Robertson contact Jason Temple in the public works department.

Meredith’s presentation Thursday proposed posting signs on each dock which bears the street address and the lot/block number of the property owners. Meredith stated safety reasons necessitate the signs.

Should the signs become mandatory? It’s a question requiring changes to the ACC’s protective covenants and now under advisement by the committee.



