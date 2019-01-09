Lonnie Wayne Harris the son of Herb Harris and Alice Webb Harris was born in Heber Springs, Arkansas on February 7, 1944 and passed away in Heber Springs, Arkansas on January 6, 2019 at the age of 74 years.

Lonnie Wayne Harris the son of Herb Harris and Alice Webb Harris was born in Heber Springs, Arkansas on February 7, 1944 and passed away in Heber Springs, Arkansas on January 6, 2019 at the age of 74 years.

Lonnie was a member of Pangburn Assembly of God Church and a plumber by trade. He enjoyed working and being on his farm.

He was preceded in death by his parents Herb and Alice Harris, a son David Harris and a sister Coleen Childres. Survivors are his wife Linda Sue Harris of Heber Springs, son Jimmy Harris and wife Beth of Sherwood, daughter Regnia Hite and husband Jon of Conway and brother Weldon Harris and wife Mary of Heber Springs.

Lonnie is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Harrison Hite, Grant Hite, Allen Hite, Olivia Harris, Matthew Brush and wife Jenna and Rebecca Rutherford and husband Chris. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 from 1:00 until 2:00 PM at Pangburn Assembly of God Church in Pangburn, Arkansas and funeral services will be at the church at 2:00 PM with burial will be in South Crossroads Cemetery in Hopewell, Arkansas by Rev. Bob Perry and Rev. Joe Bushnell. Arrangements by Family Funeral Service. www.dwightfamilyfuneral.com