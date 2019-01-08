On a sunny day in early December, Dan and Cheryl Boehmke spotted a dark little creature with white on the underside of his neck in Lake Segovia.

He wasn’t a duck or a goose or a fish. He was popping up and down on the surface of the water. He moved fast across the lake.

Then he decided to take a rest, he crawled up onto a dock and groomed for quite some time.

Then, with the help of some binoculars, they knew the monster was a cute little otter. They took a photo so when they tell the tale of the “Monster of Lake Segovia” - they can prove it.



