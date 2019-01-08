The Clarksville Police Department was involved in a standoff on Monday, according to a news release.

Police received a 911 call at about 1:50 p.m. Monday and responded to a residence on West Poplar Street for an armed woman who was fighting with family and suicidal, the release states. When officers arrived, the woman barricaded herself inside the home and would not communicate with anyone. The street was secured and a crisis negotiator with Arkansas State Police attempted to talk the woman out.

When communication could not be established after about one hour, entry was made to the residence and the woman was detained and transported by ambulance to the Johnson County Regional Medical Center for treatment. In addition to Arkansas State Police, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Clarksville Police Department with this incident.