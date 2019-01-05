Tuesday,

Jan. 8



Al-Anon – Meeting for friends and family of Alcoholics. Every Tuesday at 10:15 a.m., Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines, Smallman Parlor, 275 Asturias Drive. For information call (501) 915-2115 or (501) 915-0787.

Alcoholics Anonymous –closed men’s meeting based on the test, “Living Sober” meets every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at SOZO Recovery Center in Jessieville. For information call 984-5317.

Alcoholics Anonymous – Rockhouse Group meets every Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Jessieville Fellowship Club. For more information call 501-463-1010.

Computer Club of HSV - hosts its monthly free mobile device help session at the Village Church of Christ on Balboa from 1 to 3 p.m. Computer Club also holds its free help session for any and all computer questions at the Village Church of Christ from 2 to 4 p.m. Go to www.cchsv.org for more information.

Greater Hot Springs Garden Railway Society–meets the second Tuesday of each month at homes of members. Garden trains are run and garden railway topics are discussed. For locations and times of meetings contact Ted Elzerman at 922-9271.

Hot Springs Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4369 – will hold joint officers’ meeting at 6:30 p.m. The regular Aerie and Auxiliary meeting will take place at 7 p.m. All members are welcome to attend both. For information on becoming a member, call 922-2988, 760-3884 or call the Aerie at 318-1599. The Aerie is open 4-10 p.m. Thursday and at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Hot Springs Village Camera Club – meets 2nd Tuesday, September through May at the Village Church of Christ, 210 Balboa at 7 p.m. For more information, call Jamie Federick at 915-3003.

HSV Crystal Chimes Chorus – Member chapter of Sweet Adelines International Women’s Barbershop Organization. Meets Tuesdays at Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church, 700 Balearic Rd., from 1 to 4 p.m. For additional information, call membership chairperson Judy Pugh 817-714-5716. Guests are always welcome.

HSV Horseshoe Club – Come join us in open competition at the Coronado Boat Launch (Balearic Road to Murillo Way). We meet at 2 p.m. For information, call Wolf Schulz, (501) 781-5128.

HSV Senior Softball Coed League - Come join the exciting sport of HSV Senior Softball Coed League for men ages 50 and older and ladies 35 and older. Practices are on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Official games are played on Thursdays at 10 and 11 a.m. Practices and games are played at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club Athletic Fields. For more information call John Herring, 984-1016 or Dennis Wild, 715-891-2200.

Mah Jongg - At Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church every Tuesday at 1 p.m. We do not play for money, but do suggest a $1 love offering. Call Sandy Williams at 915-8050 for more information. We accept walk-ins, but it is nice to have an e-mail or telephone number in case of a church event that may close the Fellowship Hall (nearer to the Balboa and Balearic intersection, upper parking lot).

Mountain Valley Sportsman’s Association - Holds Trap and Skeet matches at 9 a.m. April - Sept. and 1 p.m. Oct - March. Check the club website calendar for time, details and directions to the range at mvsaonline.com or call Rodger Cameron at 870-866-0999 or Marlin Jiranek at 501-922-4268.

Ouachita Chapter of the Arkansas Archeological Society –

Meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts Board Room located at 200 Whittington Ave., in Hot Springs. Visitors are welcome. For information contact Florence Davis, 915-0708.

Pickleball - Family Recreation Area on DeSoto Blvd. Contact training@hsvpickleball.org for free introductory lessons. Open Play is Monday through Saturday mornings. Check training list and event schedule at www.hsvpickleball.org.

Republican Party of Hot Springs Village – Meets on the second Tuesday of each month (except December) at 6 p.m. at Ponce de Leon Center in the Ouachita Building. Members believe in preserving the individuals’ rights in opposition to a large, intrusive government. Come and join those who are interested in reducing the size of government, streamlining bureaucracy, and returning power to individual states. All Villagers are always welcome. For more information contact Larry Griffin at 915-8285.

Rughookers – meets at the McAuley Senior Center every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Anyone who does hooking or would like to see what traditional rughooking looks like is invited to stop in. For further information, contact Aileen Anderson at 915-0696.

Story Time – All children between 3 and 5 years old are invited to our preschool story time. Story time will be held at the Coronado Center Library every Tuesday morning at 10:30. If you would like to read stories for the story time or have any questions please call us at 922-3555.

Stronger Men Conditioning - We have been meeting for more than five years, using sensible methods to keep joints and muscles in condition. No floor or aerobics. Ideal for men over 70. Small group meets at Village Church of Christ Tuesday and Friday at 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. $1 per session. Call 501-517-0889 for more information.

Tai Chi classes in the Village - every Tuesday from 2-3 p.m. (Beginner to Intermediate) at Coronado Fitness Center and 3:30-4:15 p.m. at Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines (Beginner). For more information, call Oaklawn Center on Aging 623-0020.

TOPS #AR 0454 Club - Weight loss support group meeting every Tuesday at 9 a.m., at First Assembly of God, 1096 DeSoto Blvd. Visitors welcome. For information, call Marilyn Whitman at 915-8182 or Pat Pahl at 922-5825.

Village Card Club - Tuesday morning 9:30 a.m. Rubber Bridgers. Tuesday afternoon 1p.m., Flighted pairs: Open, 499er & 49ers. Tuesday evening, 6 p.m. Stratified 0-749.

Village Recorder Ensemble - All C and F instruments and/or guitar, dulcimer, harp, piano or percussion players are invited to join this group. Call Marles Railton at 922-6911, or Laurie Selwyn at 226-5379 for more information.

Weight Watchers – Lose weight in a positive atmosphere of support every Tuesday! New discussion topics every week with an 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting at the Balboa Baptist Church, 415 Ponce de Leon Drive. Also there is a 3:30 p.m. weigh-in and 4 p.m. meeting at Village United Methodist Church, 200 Carmona Rd. For more information, call Weight Watchers of Greater Arkansas, 501-227-6500.



Wednesday,

Jan. 9



Alcoholics Anonymous - Rockhouse Group meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Jessieville Fellowship club. For more information call 501-463-1010.

Alcoholics Anonymous–An open meeting for newcomers and the loved ones of those with a drinking problem is held at noon every Wednesday at Faith Lutheran Church, 1196 DeSoto Blvd. For information, call Ann at 209-0257 or Bob O’ at 915-9413.

Bocce Ball - courts open for free play. If you would like to play, call Dana at 226-5260 so we can get you the equipment.

Community of Joy Lutheran Church – Join the Fun and Game Night at 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday each month at Community of Joy Church, 110 Balboa Road. Phone Bonnie at 922-9183.

Computer Club of HSV - is holding its monthly Special Interest Group meeting to answer questions about Windows and any of the Microsoft Office products at the Village Church of Christ from 1 to 4 p.m. Go to www.cchsv.org for more information.

Coronado, Koinonia and Coffee - Coronado Baptist Church, 91 Coronado Drive will host Coronado, Koinonia and Coffee every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. “Dr. Jack’s coffee” will be served. Join us for fellowship and free coffee. For more information, call Cherie Ross, 915-0798.

DeSoto Women’s Club – Meets on the second Wednesday of each month (Sept.-June, except in Jan.) at the Diamante Clubhouse at 10 a.m. Village ladies interested in meeting new friends, enjoying entertaining and/or informational programs, lunching together, and taking part in day trip tours and/or overnight trips are invited to join. President is Jackie Patton. Reservations can be made by calling Judy Nutter at 915-9795 or Sharon Tyler at 204-4783.

Diamond Dancing - Ballroom, Latin, and line dance classes at Valencia Courts every Wednesday. Ballroom and Latin at 2 p.m. and line dancing at 3. For more information, call 276-5422.

Happy Hookers’ Crochet Club – Meets every Wednesday at McAuley Center from 9 to 11 a.m. Call (501) 226-5775 or 922-6995.

Hawaiian Hula Dance Class - every Wednesday. Beginners 11:30 a.m.; advanced 12:15 at Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines in Hoffius Hall, 275 Asturias Dr. Come join the class. Learn the art of hula dancing as well as have fun. For more information, call instructor Hilda Schumann at 501-204-4166. Free.

HSV Cribbage Club - Meets each Wednesday at Casa de Carta, Ponce de Leon Center inside the Village. Anyone interested in playing cribbage is welcome to come at 5 p.m. to get information. Cribbage play begins at 5:30. For more information, contact club director Julie Hardardt at 915-9136.

Lawn Bowling - Open Bowling is: May-Sept. M/W/F 9 a.m., Mon/Thu 7 p.m. Oct-Apr M/W/F/Sat 1:30 p.m. at the Village Green, located in DeSoto Park, just off the intersection of DeSoto and Toledo. Everyone is invited to come to the Park and learn about this fun and challenging sport. Members will be present to introduce you to the game and the equipment used and to play a few “ends” with you. Bowls and equipment are available for your use. This is a great time to learn the game, join our club, and be ready to take part in League and Tournament play. Come and join us for lots of fun, competition and meeting a great group of people.

Open AA meeting/Workshop for Newcomers – Every Wednesday at noon at Faith Lutheran Church on DeSoto. Contact Bob at 915-9413.

Overeaters Anonymous - New Beginnings, meets each Wednesday at 1 p.m., at Village United Methodist Church, 200 Carmona Road Classroom. If food is a problem for you, you are welcome to attend. Contact Jean at 501-204-9522.

Pickleball - Family Recreation Area on DeSoto Blvd. Contact training@hsvpickleball.org for free introductory lessons. Open Play is Monday through Saturday mornings. Check training list and event schedule at www.hsvpickleball.org.

Table Tennis – Ping Pong at the McAuley Center from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, call Roland at 922-1112.

Tai Chi classes in the Village - every Wednesday 9-10 a.m. (Advance Level) and 10-11 a.m. (Beginner to Intermediate) at McAuley Senior Center. For more information, call Oaklawn Center on Aging 623-0020.

VFW Post 2278– Ladies night is every Wednesday from 8 to 11 p.m., and free two-step lessons from 8 to 9:30 p.m. For more information call 623-5190.

Village Card Club - Wednesday morning 9 a.m., Stratified pairs 0-499er. Wednesday afternoon 1 p.m. Stratified pairs 0-999er. Wednesday evening 5:30. Cribbage. Wednesday evening 7 p.m. Better Bridgers.

Village Men’s Chorus – Meets weekly on Wednesdays from 8:30-10:45 a.m., Christ of the Hills Methodist Church. For information contact director Jim Kelly at 915-0407. Visit website at https://hsvmens chorus.org.

Village Ukes - meet on Wednesdays at Kirk in the Pines in the Village from 1:15 to 3 in Hoffius Hall. For information contact Wes Irby at 501-762-2173.

Village Woodworkers – Meets the second Wednesday of every month in the Ouachita Activities Building at Ponce de Leon Center, 1101 DeSoto Blvd. Meet and greet for visitors, new members and current members is from 6:30-7 p.m. with the regular meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information contact Dick McGuire, 922-5953.



Thursday,

Jan. 10



Al-Anon – Meets every Thursday at Mountainside Methodist Church at 7 p.m. For information call 922-3215.

Alcoholics Anonymous – There is a 7 p.m. meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous each Thursday at Mountainside Church, 301 Elcano Drive. For more information contact 984-3556.

Amateur Radio Club - Members meet every Thursday morning at 8 for breakfast. Visitors are always welcome, join us. See our webpage at www.w5hsv.com. Our 2 Meter Repeater frequency is 147.015Mhz. President - Gene Balch - 501-915-0282.

Audubon of HSV - meets the second Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Coronado Center. Fly over to our website at hsvbirds.org for more information.

Better Bridgers - meet at the Baptist Outreach Center, Thursday’s at 9:30 a.m. for non duplicate bridge. Contact Nancy Arterburn at 922-5632

Bocce Ball Club - plays at 3 p.m (weather permitting) across from the Coronado Center. New members always welcome. For information, call Dana at 226-5260.

Gamblers Anonymous - Meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. in Malvern, Ark., at College of the Ouachitas, room 102. For more information about this non-profit organization, call Julia Lovell at 870-699-4751.

HSV Senior Softball Coed League - Come join the exciting sport of HSV Senior Softball Coed League for men ages 50 and older and ladies 35 and older. Practices are on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Official games are played on Thursdays at 10 and 11 a.m. Practices and games are played at the Boy’s and Girl’s Club Athletic Fields. For more information call John Herring, 984-1016 or Dennis Wild, 715-891-2200.

Kiwanis Club of Hot Springs Village – Be our guest at 7:30 a.m. for coffee and doughnuts. Let our members tell you about “giving back” the Kiwanis way. Our regular meeting begins each Thursday at 8 a.m. in Christ Lutheran Church, 103 Ponferrada Way. For more information, contact Kiwanian Dave Olson at 922-3221. Visit our website – http://www.hotspringsvillagekiwanis.com.

Lawn Bowling - Open Bowling is: May-Sept .M/W/F 9 a.m., Mon/Thu 7 p.m. Oct-Apr M/W/F/Sat 1:30 p.m. at the Village Green, located in DeSoto Park, just off the intersection of DeSoto and Toledo. Everyone is invited to come to the Park and learn about this fun and challenging sport. Members will be present to introduce you to the game and the equipment used and to play a few “ends” with you. Bowls and equipment are available for your use. This is a great time to learn the game, join our club, and be ready to take part in League and Tournament play. Come and join us for lots of fun, competition and meeting a great group of people.

Line dancing - Line dancing every Thursday at McAuley Center, north of the west gate on Highway 7 N. Beginning class at 12:45 p.m. and intermediate/advanced at 1:45. New classes start every September and January. Join us for fun and exercise. For more information, call McAuley Center at 984-5594.

Mah Jongg - At Christ of the Hills United Methodist Church every Thursday from 1-4 p.m. We do not play for money, but do suggest a $1 love offering. Call Sandy Williams at 915-8050 for more information. We accept walk-ins, but it is nice to have an e-mail or telephone number in case of a church event that may close the Fellowship Hall (nearer to the Balboa and Balearic intersection, upper parking lot).

MS Village Support Group – Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) has a support group in the Village for people who have been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). They meet at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at 25 Estado Circle. For more information call Margaret Mickerson at 922-4233.

Organ Club - Interested in learning to play music and having fun? Come by Home Plate Cafe at 12:30 p.m. For more information, contact Ramon or Marie at 501-203-5894. The Organ Club meets the 2nd Thursday of every month but the location may change.

Parkinson’s Disease Support Group - Meets at 11:45 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Mt. Carmel, just outside the Balboa Gate. If you want to stay for lunch ($7) after the meeting, call Bob Jones at 501-922-0638 to make a reservation. Patients, spouses, care givers, everyone is welcome.

Pickleball - Family Recreation Area on DeSoto Blvd. Contact training@hsvpickleball.org for free introductory lessons. Open Play is Monday through Saturday mornings. Check training list and event schedule at www.hsvpickleball.org.

Rotary Club – Meets at 6:30 a.m. for breakfast, fun and fellowship.with meeting starting at 7 in Good Samaritan. We develop fundraising and giving initiatives to help those in our local area as well as worldwide.The Rotary motto is “Service Above Self.” For more information, call Steve Wright at (913) 908-2357. or visit www.hsvrotary.org.

Scenic 7 Rotary Club – meets weekly on Thursdays at Charlie’s Pizza Pub, 127 McNeely Circle. On the first, second, and third Thursdays of each month the meeting starts at noon, adjourns by 1 p.m. On fourth Thursdays the club meets at the end of the work day for a shorter meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m., dismissing by 6 p.m. Visitors are always welcome. Both members and visitors are encouraged to arrive at least 30 minutes before the meetings in order to socialize and have time to place menu orders. For more information, call Amanda Kennedy, 501-922-0227, or visit Facebook/Scenic7Rotary.

Sons of Confederate Veterans - Where we honor our Confederate Veterans and serve the community meet the second Thursday at Smokin’ in Style BBQ, 2278 Albert Pike Rd. Hot Springs. For more information, call Robert Freeman, 501-262-5648.

Strong Women HSV West - Strength training class will be held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at McAuley Center. Walking program begins at 8:10 a.m. $6 membership and $1 per session. For more information contact Jessica Vincent, 922-4703.

Village Card Club - Thursday morning 9 a.m. Stratified pairs 0-299er. Thursday morning 9:30 Better Bridgers. Thursday afternoon 1 p.m. Flighted pairs Open, 499er & 49ers.

Village Carillons Handbell Choir – Meets from 1-3 p.m. every Thursday. You must be able to read music. If interested, call Becky Harvey, 922-8613.

Village Fun Days – Every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at the Village Church of Christ, 210 Balboa Rd. Table games include Texas 42, Pinochle and many others. Instructors provided. Everyone welcome to come and join in the fun, fellowship, snacks. For information, call 922-2827.

Village Men’s Cooking Club – meets the second Thursday at 10:30 a.m., Christ of the Hills Methodist Church. For information call: 922-5921 or 922-1015; HSV Men Cooking website: https://sites.google.com/site/hsvmencooking/. Come join us for good food, fellowship and fun.

Village Quilt Guild – Meets the second Thursday of each month at Faith Lutheran Church, 1196 DeSoto Blvd. Social gathering is at 8:30 a.m. with a business meeting starting at 9:30. Visitors are always welcome. For more information, call LaDawnna Prestage, 706-231-1424 visit www.hsvquiltguild.com.

Village Skeptics - meet the second Thursday of the month, at 1:30 p.m. , in room 3 at the Coronado Center. Guests are welcome. For more information, contact Joel Unowsky at 501 226-3264.



Friday,

Jan. 11



Alcoholics Anonymous – Rockhouse Group meets every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Jessieville Fellowship Club. For more information call 501-463-1010.

BrushStrokes – The Village club for fine art artists meets every second and fourth Friday of each month at the Coronado Center at 9:15 a.m. in room 5. Visitors are always welcome. Contact person is president Tammy McCullough, 972-365-5187 or visit www.hsvbrushstrokes.com.

Computer Club of HSV - has its monthly breakfast at Debra’s in the Village at 8 a.m. Membership is not required. Go to www.cchsv.org for more information.

Carousel Theater – Welcomes seniors interested in theatrical study and performance. Activities include rehearsal and performance of short plays in readers’ theater format, and working to improve our appreciation of acting, directing, and other theatrical skills. The group often attends area theatrical performances. Carousel Theater meets at 1:30 p.m. each Friday. Call Jerry Davis at 501-915-0708 or email srarts@aol.com. Carousel Theater is an activity of the Association of Senior Arts Programs, an Arkansas not for profit corporation.

Lawn Bowling - Open Bowling is: May-Sept. M/W/F 9 a.m., Mon/Thu 7 p.m. Oct-Apr M/W/F/Sat 1:30 p.m. at the Village Green, located in DeSoto Park, just off the intersection of DeSoto and Toledo. Everyone is invited to come to the Park and learn about this fun and challenging sport. Members will be present to introduce you to the game and the equipment used and to play a few “ends” with you. Bowls and equipment are available for your use. This is a great time to learn the game, join our club, and be ready to take part in League and Tournament play. Come and join us for lots of fun, competition and meeting a great group of people.

Overeaters Anonymous - meets every Friday 3 to 4 p.m. at the Garland County Public Library in Hot Springs, 1427 Malvern. Call 501-204-9522 for information.

Pickleball - Family Recreation Area on DeSoto Blvd. Contact training@hsvpickleball.org for free introductory lessons. Open Play is Monday through Saturday mornings. Check training list and event schedule at www.hsvpickleball.org.

Stronger Men Conditioning - We have been meeting for more than five years, using sensible methods to keep joints and muscles in condition. No floor or aerobics. Ideal for men over 70. Small group meets at Village Church of Christ Tuesday and Friday at 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. $1 per session. Call 915-8297 for more information.

Table Tennis – Ping Pong at the McAuley Center from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, call Roland at 922-1112.

Village Card Club - Friday morning 9 a.m. Stratified pairs 0-299er. Friday afternoon Flighted pairs Open, 499er & 49er. 2nd Friday evening Pizza Night 0-749.



Saturday,

Jan. 12



Alcoholics Anonymous – the Rockhouse Group meet every Saturday, at 7 p.m. at the Jessieville Fellowship Club. For more information call 501-463-1010.

Alcoholics Anonymous – There are women’s Alcoholics Anonymous nonsmokers meetings held Saturday mornings, 11 a.m., at Jessieville Fellowship Club on Highway 7 N.

Alcoholics Anonymous–There is an open meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous at 9 a.m. in Faith Lutheran Church every Saturday (entry through the back door) at 1196 DeSoto Blvd. For more information call Paul W. at 984-2227.

Fish Fry - All you can eat $12, children under age 10 are 1/2 price. 4 to 6:30 p.m. Whittington Masonic Lodge, 7149 Park Ave., Fountain Lake (Hwy 5 at 128), second Saturday of the month March through October. For more information call Greg Moore, 501-204-4057.

HSV Country Two-Stepper Dance Club - Country dances are typically held the second Saturday of the month at the Coronado Center ballroom. Cash bar opens at 6:30 p.m., dance is 7-10 p.m. We dance all styles of country music including traditional two-step, waltz, cha cha, triple-step, east coast and west coast swing. There are no dances in July or August. Contact Al and Sheila King for more information at 501-922-2008.

HSV Horseshoe Club – Come join us in open competition at the Coronado Boat Launch (Balearic Road to Murillo Way). We meet at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Novices are welcome. For information, call Wolf Schulz, (501) 781-5128.

Lawn Bowling - Open Bowling is: May-Sept. M/W/F 9 a.m., Mon/Thu 7 p.m. Oct-Apr M/W/F/Sat 1:30 p.m. at the Village Green, located in DeSoto Park, just off the intersection of DeSoto and Toledo. Everyone is invited to come to the Park and learn about this fun and challenging sport. Members will be present to introduce you to the game and the equipment used and to play a few “ends” with you. Bowls and equipment are available for your use. This is a great time to learn the game, join our club, and be ready to take part in League and Tournament play. Come and join us for lots of fun, competition and meeting a great group of people.

Mountain Valley Sportsman’s Association - Holds matches for Cowboys Mt. Vigilantes, Trap and Skeet, 3 Gun, IDPA, Ladies on Target, Military Shoot (CMP), and Ladies Shoot What You Carry. Check the club calendar for time, and directions to the range at mvsaonline.com or call Jim Patton at 708-728-5172, Ted Smethers at 501-620-0601, or Marlin Jiranek at 501-922-4268.

Ostomy Association of Hot Springs - We meet the second Saturday of every month at CHI St. Vincent Hospital, in the Dublin Room (next to the cafeteria). The meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. and ends around noon. All are invited to attend our meetings.

Pickleball - Family Recreation Area on DeSoto Blvd. Contact training@hsvpickleball.org for free introductory lessons. Open Play is Monday through Saturday mornings. Check training list and event schedule at www.hsvpickleball.org.

TableTop Game Day - Benton Library – Storytime Room. Noon – 3:30 p.m. Our popular TableTop Game Day program is now every Saturday. Come downstairs to the Storytime Room to enjoy snacks and play one of our many games.



Sunday,

Jan. 13



Alcoholics Anonymous - Indepth Big Book Study. Open meeting, Sunday 7 p.m., Mountainside Church, 301 Elcano Drive. Contact 984-3556 for more information.

Mountain Valley Sportsman’s Association - Holds matches for Cowboys Mt. Vigilantes, Trap and Skeet, 3 Gun, IDPA, Ladies on Target, Military Shoot (CMP), and Ladies Shoot What You Carry. Check the club calendar for time, and directions to the range at mvsaonline.com or call Jim Patton at 708-728-5172, Ted Smethers at 501-620-0601, or Marlin Jiranek at 501-922-4268.

VFW Post 2278 – Karaoke with Tim on Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. For more information call 623-5190.



Monday,

Jan. 14



A Course in Miracles - study group is every Monday at 10:30. Contact Joyce at 501-701-8399 for more information.

Alcoholics Anonymous – closed meeting every Monday at 7 p.m. at Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines, 275 Asturias Drive. For more information, call 501-760-8188.

Al-Anon Family Group - Serenity Al-Anon Family Group meets at 2 p.m. every Monday at the SOZO Recovery Center in Jessieville. For more information, call 984-5317.

Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation Peer Network – meets the 2nd Monday of every month from 6-7:30 p.m. at Second Presbyterian Church room 67, 600 Pleasant Valley Dr. in Little Rock. The mission is to promote awareness, encourage timely detection and support improved treatment of prostate cancer in Arkansas. For more information, call (501) 379-8027 or toll-free at 1-800-338-1383.

Boy Scout Troop 7 - meets 7 to 9 p.m. at Village United Methodist Church , 200 Carmona Rd. (near DeSoto Blvd).

K.I.C. - Keeping It Clean is an open discussion meeting and support group of people seeking alternative solutions from a life of substance abuse. We meet Mondays at 7 p.m. For more information, call Tony M. at 501-463-0598.!

Kiwanis Club of Greater Hot Springs Village – Meets each Monday at Village United Methodist Church, 200 Carmona Rd. Fellowship begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by a business meeting at 8, and an invited speaker at 8:30 a.m. The meeting adjourns at 9 a.m. Visitors and guests are always welcome, as are prospective new members. For more information, visit www.villagekiwanis.org or call president Pat Hansen at (501) 226-5126.

Ladies of Sacred Heart – General meeting is held the second Monday of the month, September through May. The group is open to all ladies of the Catholic community, including non-Catholic wives of parishioners. The meeting begins at 9:45 a.m. following 9 a.m. Mass. For more information call president Marty Schnoebelen at 204-9178. Vice president is Karen Feckler.

Lawn Bowling - Open Bowling is: May-Sept. M/W/F 9 a.m., Mon/Thu 7 p.m. Oct-Apr M/W/F/Sat 1:30 p.m. at the Village Green, located in DeSoto Park, just off the intersection of DeSoto and Toledo. Everyone is invited to come to the Park and learn about this fun and challenging sport. Members will be present to introduce you to the game and the equipment used and to play a few “ends” with you. Bowls and equipment are available for your use. This is a great time to learn the game, join our club, and be ready to take part in League and Tournament play. Come and join us for lots of fun, competition and meeting a great group of people.

Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) - The HSV MOAA chapter membership consists of retired and former officers and warrant officers of the seven uniformed services residing in the Hot Springs area. The chapter meets every second Monday at 8 a.m. at Debra’s Restaurant in the Village. Officers currently residing in the Village and the surrounding area who are not members of this chapter and who desire to join this chapter please contact secretary Pamela Eyre at (956) 655-9378, email: hsv.moaa.sec@gmail.com or Jerry Nolte at 922-1625 for further information.

Pickleball - Family Recreation Area on DeSoto Blvd. Contact training@hsvpickleball.org for free introductory lessons. Open Play is Monday through Saturday mornings. Check training list and event schedule at www.hsvpickleball.org.

Quilts for Charity Workshop – meet the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 9 a.m. inside Woodlands Presbyterian Church, 11 Ecuestre Dr. (behind Woodlands Auditorium). For information, call Sandy Paulsen at 922-0422.

Strong Women HSV West - Strength training class will be held every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at McAuley Center. Walking program begins at 8:10 a.m. $6 membership and $1 per session. For more information contact Jessica Vincent, 922-4703.

Table Tennis – Ping Pong at the McAuley Center from 1 to 3 p.m. For more information, call Roland at 922-1112.

TOPS AR #517 Club (Take off Pounds Sensibly) - Weight loss support for real people who want real weight loss, meeting every Monday at 5 p.m., at Christ Lutheran Church, 103 Ponferrada Way. Visitors welcome. Bring a positive attitude and your smile. For information, call Suzanne at 922-0110 or go to TOPS website www.tops.org for more information.

Village Card Club - Monday morning 9 a.m. Stratified pairs 0-749. Monday afternoon Flighted pairs: Open & 299er.

Village Stargazers Astronomy Club - meets the second Monday of each month from 3-5 p.m. at the Good Samaritan Facility at 903 DeSoto Blvd, in front of Good Sams. We welcome guests and possible future members to join us. Owning a Telescope is not a requirement. For more information, call Jay Williams at 922-1849 or PJ Skubish at 922-6466.

Village Strings - rehearse every Monday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at Christ of the Hills Methodist Church. Any level player welcome. Call Kit at 922-9245 for more information.



