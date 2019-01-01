Thanks to generosity of Hot Springs Village residents, the Village Employee Benefit Fund presented “Thank You” gift cards to Property Owners’ Association employees.

The $43,579.56 donated allowed a $100 gift card for 209 full-time hourly employee and a $50 card for 203 part-time workers. Salaried employees do not qualify for the VEBF gift.

The POA allowed VEBF to distribute gift cards to employees as they entered the annual POA Christmas luncheon within the Coronado Community Center.

The VEBF dispensed each gift card with a handshake and a note of thanks.

Villagers’ “Thank You” gift cards would be impossible without the help of the POA human resource department to provide the names and number of eligible employees, the volunteers said.

Ryan Bartholomew, VEBF chairman, praised POA employees and thanked them for their service.

“The Village Employee Benefit Fund came into being 20 years ago because a group of individuals realized how hard Village employees work to improve the quality of residents lives. The current committee hopes to expand its visibility and grow the fund each year.

“If you need us, reach out, we’re here for you,” Bartholomew urged.

He said any money left in VEBF coffers is available as a catastrophic fund to be applied for employees in crisis.

It also provides seed money for next year’s campaign and to pay a minimal amount of expenses.

Departments within the POA presented signed notes of gratitude, tied up as scrolls to each member of the VEBF board.

Moved by the gesture, Bartholomew summarized his thoughts as he left the stage, “Our goal is to help those who help us.”



