Five people were arrested on suspicion of a variety of drug-related offenses in Fort Smith on Friday, according to a report from the Fort Smith Police Department.

Jose Carlos Pacheco Calderon of the Fort Smith Police Department was dispatched to the 2000 block of North 12th Street on Friday in reference to a residential burglary in progress. The caller said there were cars parked in front of the house and they did not belong there. The caller was not the owner of the house.

Calderon and another police officer checked the house, which was abandoned with the doors and windows open. They recognized one of the cars as belonging to someone involved in the drug trade. A house in the same block of North 12th Street had some lights on, and it appeared there was a reunion taking place.

Calderon went to the front door of this house while the other officer covered the back door. Calderon announced himself as an officer with the Fort Smith Police Department. The man told Calderon to wait because he was getting dressed. Calderon could hear things being moved around, and the male voice asked who was knocking again. Calderon told him it was the police numerous times, and to open the door.

Two women tried to run out the back door and the other officer detained one of them, later identified as Karen Elizabeth Ruckman of Fort Smith, while the other one, Fawnia Jean Vichitvongsa of Greenwood, ran back inside.

The front door was opened by Mike Phaiboun Phrakousonh of Fort Smith. Calderon asked Phrakousonh who all was inside the house, and Phrakousonh said only Ruckman. Calderon then yelled for everyone to come to the front of the house. A man later identified as Austin Quinn Busbee of Mulberry came from the back room, as did Vichitvongsa. A man later identified as Caine Phanissay of Manzanola, Colorado, was sitting on a cot.

Officers learned Ruckman, Busbee and Vichitvongsa had confirmed warrants. Phrakousonh told officers the house belonged to his aunt. Officers saw an extension cord that was providing power to the house, with the rest of the house having no power or running water.

A total of three baggies with green leafy substance were found along with a glass pipe and crystal like substance in the bottom and a clear plastic bag with a baggie with a crystal like substance that appeared to be meth.

All five occupants were taken to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center, and booked for their warrants and drug charges.

Ruckman was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of over 28 grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of less than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance and a warrant for delivery of over four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office inmate summary.

Busbee was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of less than two grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of less than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, on a felony assist outside agency warrant, two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for contempt, failure to pay fine.

Phanissay was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of over 28 grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and possession of less than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance.

Phrakousonh was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of over 2 grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and possession of less than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance.

Vichitvongsa was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of possession of over 28 grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, possession of less than four ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, two warrants for contempt, failure to pay fine, and a misdemeanor petition to revoke warrant.