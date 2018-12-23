The Arkansas Arts Center will kick off the new year with an exciting slate of exhibitions, programs, talks and lectures.

The 50th Collectors Show and Sale closes January 6. Photographing Frida: Portraits of Frida Kahlo/Fotografiando Frida: Retratos de Frida Kahlo opens with a lecture and member preview at the end of the month. The exhibition opens to the public Feb. 1, 2019. The deadline to register for Winter Quarter Museum School classes is Jan. 2. Classes being Jan. 7.

Below is a complete listing of the Arkansas Arts Center’s January programming. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit arkansasArtsCenter.org.

PROGRAMS

Friday, Jan. 4, 2019

Feed Your Mind Friday: 12 – 1 p.m.

Join costume designers Erin Larkin and Nikki Gray as they take a closer look at the AAC’s Children’s Theatre Costume Shop exhibition in the Museum School Gallery. Free. Museum School Gallery.

Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019

June Freeman Lecture Series: The Art of Architecture

5:30 p.m. reception | 6 p.m. lecture

Join the Architecture and Design Network for a look at the Mid-Century Modern work of architect Frank Doughty (1930-present). The June Freeman Lecture Series presented by the Architecture and Design Network (ADN), a non-profit organization, is supported in part by the Arkansas Arts Center, the Central Arkansas Section of the Arkansas Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, the University of Arkansas Fay Jones School of Architecture and friends in the community. ADN lectures are free and open to the public. The lecture will be preceded by a reception at 5:30 p.m. Lower Lobby Lecture Hall. Free.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019

Super Sunday Free Family Funday: 12–3 p.m.

Join us for an art-making experience where participants will build their own architectural creation. Free. Alice Pratt Brown Atrium.

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019

Art Start!: 10:30 – 11:30 am

Art start invites parents, grandparents, and caregivers and their toddler through preschool aged child to learn in a museum. The program includes age-appropriate stories, gallery play activities, and a make and take art project. Upon arrival, please check-in at the Stephens Inc. Visitors Desk. Free.

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019

Photographing Frida: Portraits of Frida Kahlo Opening Lecture and Member Preview

Her Own Muse: Fashioning Frida by Raissa Bretaña

5:50 p.m. Wine Bar | 6 p.m. Lecture | 6:30 p.m. Member Reception

Perhaps more than other artist, Frida Kahlo fashioned an image of herself that has nearly eclipsed her iconic artworks in the realm of public recognition. Her likeness has been immortalized not only in her provocative self-portraits, but also in the photographs taken of her throughout her lifetime. This lecture will explore the ways in which Frida used dress to embody her unique perspectives on identity, feminism, and national pride, while analyzing her legacy as a pop culture figure and style icon. The lecture is free for members and $15 for non-members. Seating is limited; tickets are required. Children's Theatre.

Saturdays and Sundays

Docent in the Gallery: 1 p.m.

Docents stationed in the AAC galleries are available to discuss art on display and answer questions. Sign in at the Stephens Inc. Visitors Center.

MUSEUM SCHOOL

Nov. 12, 2018 – Jan. 2, 2019

Winter Quarter Registration

Registration for the Museum School winter quarter opens November 12 and continues through January 2. Winter quarter classes begin January 7, 2019. From photography and drawing to jewelry-making and ceramics; from novice to professional – AAC has a class for you! One-day and weekend workshops are also available.

View class schedules and register: ArkansasArtsCenter.org/museumschool or call 501-372-4000.

CHILDREN’S THEATRE

Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019

Pay What You Can Preview: This Little Piggy Went to Market

"Pay What You Can" tickets are available for the 7 p.m. Wednesday preview performance of the Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre production of This Little Piggy Went to Market. Tickets must be purchased same day and in person at the Stephens Inc. Visitors Desk from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Box Office from 6 – 6 :45 p.m. Maximum ticket purchase of six tickets per person. This Little Piggy Went to Market will run February 1 – 17, 2019 with performances on Friday evenings at 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

EXHIBITIONS

CLOSING

50th Collectors Show and Sale

Nov. 16, 2018 through Jan. 6, 2019

The New York gallery scene returns to Little Rock in the 50th Collectors Show and Sale. Works featured in the show are carefully curated from a variety of respected New York galleries. The exhibition includes a diverse selection of artwork in terms of style and medium, with works by artists ranging from old masters to emerging contemporary artists. This is a perfect opportunity for seasoned buyers to add to their collections and for new collectors to enter the field. All works in the show are for sale.

ONGOING

Behind the Seams: Costuming the Children's Theatre

November 20, 2018 ­– February 24, 2019

The Arkansas Arts Center Children’s Theatre produces nine shows a season, six mainstage and three tours. For each production, the in-house costume shop develops all original designs and oversees the construction from the ground up. Designers in residence, Erin Larkin and Nikki Gray, share the design responsibilities by alternating shows to meet the demand for fresh characters specific to each director’s vision. In this Museum School Gallery installation, explore how the costume shop creates the magical costumes that appear on stage at the Children's Theatre.

Arkansas Arts Center Collection

Always new, always changing, always free.

The Arkansas Arts Center's permanent collection boasts a number of renowned works including drawings, contemporary craft, paintings, photographs and prints. Browse AAC’s permanent collection spanning more than 600 years of artistic production, from old masters to contemporary drawings and craft.

SAVE THE DATE

Photographing Frida: Portraits of Frida Kahlo/Fotografiando Frida: Retratos de Frida Kahlo

February 1 ­– April 14, 2019

The first exhibition about artist Frida Kahlo to appear at the Arkansas Arts Center, Photographing Frida: Portraits of Frida Kahlo/Fotografiando Frida: Retratos de Frida Kahlo is a rare opportunity to see one of Mexico’s greatest painters captured by many of the 20th century’s most important photographers. Photographing Frida: Portraits of Frida Kahlo features 65 images of Kahlo as art and artist. The photographs document Kahlo’s life as seen by the greatest photographers of the time – Lola and Manuel Álvarez Bravo, Imogen Cunningham, Emmy Lou Packard, Graciela Iturbide, Nickolas Muray and Edward Weston, among others. From casual snapshots to intimate family photographs to artfully posed studio portraits, viewers will see the full spectrum of Kahlo’s life, from self-assured adolescent, to influential artist, fashion icon and passionate lover, as she takes on a mythic presence in our collective imagination.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Contact: 501-372-4000

Location: Arkansas Arts Center – 9th and Commerce, Little Rock, AR 72202

Website: ArkansasArtsCenter.org

Gallery Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Closed Monday & Major Holidays

Arkansas Arts Center programs are supported in part by: the City of Little Rock; the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau; the City of North Little Rock and the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Department of Arkansas Heritage and the National Endowment for the Arts.