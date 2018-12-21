The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday. Coffee is served every morning and popcorn is available. Hot meals cost $2 for seniors 60 years old and older. Meals are $5 for those under 60.
Lunch menus include:
Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 24-25
The center is closed for the holidays.
Wednesday, Dec. 26
Beef chili macaroni, yellow rice, whole kernel corn, white bread, strawberry cake, and milk.
Thursday, Dec. 27
Pork loin with parsley, gravy, lima beans, okra and tomatoes, dinner roll, fresh fruit and milk.
Friday, Dec. 28
Glazed ham, black-eyed peas, seasoned cabbage, cornbread, pineapple upside down cake and milk.
Strachota activities include:
Monday and Tuesday
The center is closed for the holidays.
Wednesday and Friday
9 a.m. Jazzies aerobics
10 a.m. Walk away the pounds
10:30 a.m. Sit a size
11 a.m. Advanced aerobics
11 a.m. Lunch
Thursday
9 a.m. Drums alive
10:30 a.m. Bingo
11 a.m. Lunch
Noon to 1 p.m. Gold and Silver Line Dancing and Hip and Hop Line Dancing.
Friday
9 a.m. Movie Day
Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.