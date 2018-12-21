Bradley

Childs Financial LLC was incorporated by Brandi Childs, 223 Bradley Road 18E, Warren, Dec. 13.

Jefferson

Phoenix Trucking Services Inc. was incorporated by Lola Q. Johnson, 1101 S. Hollly St., Pine Bluff, Dec. 11.

Hope For The Wandering was incorporated by Ashley Freeman, 518 Whitehall Ave., White Hall, Dec. 10.

Christ Generation LLC was incorporated by Donald Ross Harris Jr., 7408 S. Beech St., Pine Bluff, Dec. 11.

Nature’s Way Nut Butter LLC was incorporated by Quentin Wormley, 2410 McConnell Circle, #C14, White Hall, Dec. 12.

Pridgeon Trucking LLC was incorporated by Sedrick Pridgeon, 9871 Webster Road, White Hall, Dec. 11.

Reece Holdings LLC was incorporated by Timmothy C. Reece, 7245 Sheridan Road, White Hall, Dec. 10.