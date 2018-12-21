Special to The Commercial

Friday

Dec 21, 2018 at 12:01 AM


Arkansas


Estle Leroy Faulkner Jr., aka Shorty Faulkner and Shelly Faulkner, 11 Helen Lane, DeWitt; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 7.


Dolores Hall, 1802 N. Lowe St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 7.


Tiffany Krisell, 1312 S. Vine St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 8.


Elvis A. Mannis, dba Scott Farm Services Inc., dba Scott Landleveler, P.O. Box 546, DeWitt; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 11.


Adam B. Reed and Kayla D. Reed, aka Kayla D. Payne, 1712 Strait Place, Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 13.


Desha


Brittany Lawson, 17 Jackson Drive, McGehee; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 10.


Ruthie A. Robinson, 1041 Hillcrest Road, Dumas; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 12.


Charlie Gaston III, 1228 Bush St., McGehee; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 14.


Grant


Billy Ray Ashley, 410 Grant 25, Grapevine; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 12.


Deanna Smith, 18 Circle Drive, Prattsville; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 14.


Jefferson


Kevin Ginger, 1506 W. Eighth Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 7.


James L. Fuller and Maribeth P. Fuller, 603 W. Green Oaks, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 7.


Lakendra Montgomery, 1200 E. 19th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 7.


Shirlynn R. Clemons, 1404 W. 31st Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 7.


Cathrine L. Brown, 9786 Dyson Road, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 7.


Nellie R. Burnett, 106 W. Little Lane, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 8.


April Burton, 56 Cypress Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 10.


Danny Ray Jenkins, 800 W. 34th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 11.


Gary Linn Allen Jr. and Taylor Catherine-Ann Allen, 7704 Tall Pine Trail, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 11.


Shawn D. Raymond, 6401 Middle Warren Road, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 13.


Faye Lee, 2007 W. 15th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 14.


Johnny Reams, 9107 Dollarway Road, Apt. C, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 14.


Kerry Glenwood Eaves, 1505 Silver Fox Lane, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 14.


Shatobeca Rhymes, aka Shatobeca Moutry, 2601 S. Olive St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 Dec. 16.


Lincoln


Jimmy Clint Rushing, 3943 Arkansas 114 W, Star City; filed Chapter 13 Dec. 14.