The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• Turning Point Youth Development Center, 508 S. Mulberry St. Date of follow-up inspection Dec. 17. All violations corrected during time of inspection.

• Cranford’s White Hall, deli, 8503 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Dec. 10. Soap not available at hand-washing sink in deli/bakery. Soap should be made available at all hand-washing sinks. Observed single use items being reused to store food in. Single use items should not be reused. Personal fans and ceiling fan are unclean and need to be cleaned. Some flooring in deli area is damaged and needs to be replaced.

• Cranford’s White Hall store, 8503 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Dec. 10. Meat department door is damaged and needs to be repaired or replaced. Cutting board in produce area needs to be resurfaced or replaced. Meat department walk in and dairy walk in cooler fans are unclean and need to be cleaned. Meat department floors and ceiling tiles are damaged or missing and need to be repaired or replaced.

• Popcorn & More, 2801 S. Olive St., Suite 13. Date of inspection Dec. 10. No thermometer in cooler. Keep one in the cooler. Observation: Saw no sanitizer test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observation: USA FOOD Program shows, “establishment has expired license.” Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

• Red Lobster, 3000 Pines Mall Drive. Date of follow-up inspection Dec. 10. No violations reported.

• Redfield Truck Stop—Zaima Enterprises LLC, U.S. 65 and Arkansas 46, Redfield. Date of inspection Dec. 10. Observed several pieces of equipment with grease, dirt and food residue. Nonfood contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Wiping cloths were observed sitting on the counters in the kitchen. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with regulations pertaining to retail food establishment. Observation: Need to clean all visibly soiled non-food surfaces as needed. Observed missing floor tiles that need to be repaired or replaced. The physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observation: Observed missing ceiling tiles and walls. Walls covering, and ceiling shall be designed, constructed and installed so they are smooth and easily cleanable. Observed dim lighting in the kitchen area. Light intensity measure at 30 lux. At least 540 at a surface where a food employee is working with food or working with utensils or equipment.

• Shannon’s, 5511 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Dec. 10. Ham in cooler shall be covered to prevent contamination. Ham was covered during time of inspection. Observed can goods sitting directly on the floor. Food must be stored in compliance with establishment regulations. All food should be least six inches off of the floor. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with regulations pertaining to retail food establishment. Wiping cloths shall be placed in sanitizer after each use. Observation: Observed food equipment grease build-up. The food contact surfaces of cooking equipment shall be kept free of grease deposits and other soil accumulation. Walls and floors needs to be cleaned. The establishment should be cleaned to sight.

• Arby’s, U.S. 63 B. Date of inspection Dec. 7. Observation: Observed one slicer blade with small chips. Slicer shall be kept sharp to minimize the creation of metal fragments that can contaminate food. Staff sharpened blade during time of inspection.

• Burger King, 400 N. Blake St. Date of inspection Dec. 6. Observation: Observed cup holding need to cleaned. All food contact surfaces should be cleaned to prevent accumulation of soils. Observation: Trash cans containing food should have lids on when not in use. Observation: Air vents need to be cleaned. Heating ventilating and air conditioning system shall be designed and installed so that make-up air intake and exhaust vents do not cause contamination.

• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 401 N. Blake St. Date of inspection Dec. 6. Observation: Clean all visibly soiled non-food contact surfaces as needed. (Counter Tops) Observation: Trash cans containing food should have lids on when not in use. There are some missing floor tiles that need to be repaired/replaced.