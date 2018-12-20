THEFTS

4900 ROGERS AVE.: Twelve handbags valued at $1,800 were reported stolen from Marshalls.

3827 MIDLAND BLVD.: A dining room table and a TV valued at $2,413 were reported stolen from Buddy's Home Furnishing.

SOUTH 31ST STREET, 6100 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $990 was reported stolen.

146 MAY AVE.: A weed eater and an edger valued at $778 were reported stolen from Harbor House.

2200 PHOENIX AVE.: A burglary with force was reported at Wesley United Methodist Church.

NORTH 41ST STREET, 1300 BLOCK: A PlayStation 4 valued at $530 was reported stolen.

NORTH 30 CIRCLE, 1800 BLOCK: A blanket, a PlayStation, three PlayStation controllers and clothes valued at $1,170 were reported stolen. A window was also reported damaged, valued at $100, in the incident.

BOSTON STREET AND SOUTH 14TH STREET: A 2018 scooter valued at $1,000 was reported stolen.

LEXINGTON AVENUE, 500 BLOCK: Ten Ambien pills valued at $100 were reported stolen.

NORTH 35TH STREET, 600 BLOCK: A toilet, a vanity with a mirror and sink and a mini fridge valued at $340 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

KELLEY HIGHWAY, 3900 BLOCK: A concrete saw valued at $1,200 was reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man attacked him when he opened his front door. Another man nearby said he was attacked by two men as well.

ISHMIL KENYETTA ISLAM OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and misdemeanor public intoxication.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A MANAGER AT CITGO, 4601 Rogers Ave., reported a man drove off without paying for $57.34 in diesel fuel.

A MAN, NO ADDRESS LISTED, reported a man drove away from Casey's General Store, 12000 Highway 71 South, without paying for $10 of gas.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

LESHA DAY BRIDGES OF MULDROW was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Sebastian County and on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of an instrument of a crime.