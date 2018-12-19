The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission announced meeting scheduled for today in which dispensary scores were to be announced has been rescheduled for Jan. 9.

A Fort Smith business, River Valley Relief, is an applicant.

The MMC meeting will also provide newly appointed commissioners adequate time to receive briefings on all matters related to the commission, a news release states. Additionally, Public Consulting Group’s medical director was unable to attend tomorrow’s meeting but confirmed his attendance Jan. 9.