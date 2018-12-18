Phillips Community College is celebrating their 20th year on the Stuttgart campus today. Originally opening during the fall of 1998, the campus formally known as Phillips County Community College has been a pillar in the Stuttgart Community. The Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce will host the 20th Anniversary Celebration, today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the campus located at 2807 Highway 165.

It started at Phillips County Community College in Helena. In 1996 the citizens of Stuttgart approved funding to build a college in town. Classes were already being offered through the Helena campus in Stuttgart at the junior high and high school at night. “The citizens here were committed to higher education and approved funding to build the campus,” said Kim Kirby, Vice Chancellor of PCCUA. “Phillips County Community College joined with the University of Arkansas and dropped the county since they were now in Arkansas County.”

Kirby started a few months before the building was completed. Enrollment during that time wasn’t as impressive as it is now due to the campus enrollment was geared towards non-traditional students prior to the building of the campus. Your average student had a family or a day job. “We had a huge evening program that had been going on for years and that’s what people were used to,” said Kirby. “It took a while to grow the day classes.”

Enrollment has fluctuated in the past 20 years but has seen tremendous growth overall. The Stuttgart campus is an asset to the community and to those who attend. “It took a while for people and parents to understand the benefits of a community college,” said Kirby. “The mentality was to go off to a 4-year school, not realizing that PCCUA is teaching the same level of general education courses.”

Kirby states the benefits of a community college include smaller class sizes allowing more one-on-one interaction and attention, and less expensive tuition. “Community colleges were something a lot of people weren’t familiar with and that was one of the biggest hurdles to get over.”

Fast-forward 20 years later, PCCUA now flourishes with traditional and non-traditional students. More student involves activities have also been added to the campus such as intramural sports and Fellowship Christian Athletes. The Ridge runner mascot has also made a comeback on all campuses.

The Stuttgart Campus offers strong programs for the emerging workforce and valuable continuing education programs for the existing workforce. Degrees offered are associate degrees, technical certificates, certificates of proficiency, and a transfer program for students planning to earn a four-year degree.

The campus also offers regionally specific degrees and training designed to meet the needs of regional industry. Academic programs offered at the Stuttgart Campus include Associate of Arts degrees, transfer degrees, Office Technology, Computer Information Systems Technology, Business Management, Network Technology, Associate Degree in Nursing, and Early Childhood Education. The Stuttgart Campus has two state-of-the-art science labs and offers a wide range of science courses to support its programs. The Stuttgart Campus offers a variety of community education programs, business and industry training, and computer workshops.

A new program coming to the campus is the Phlebotomy program. With a strong Nursing Program and only a limited amount of available spots, the Phlebotomy program will offer another option for those who are interested in allied health. Phlebotomists are people trained to draw blood from a patient (mostly from veins) for clinical or medical testing, transfusions, donations, or research. Phlebotomists collect blood primarily by performing a venipuncture (or, for collection of minute quantities of blood, finger sticks). The program will start in the fall. “Hopefully this will appeal to our non-traditional students,” said Kirby. “They’ll be able to get a skill and get a job.”

The CDL program started a year ago. Now on both the Stuttgart and Helena campus, it is the largest public CDL program in the state. “There are a couple of other programs that haven’t been approved yet, but we are hoping to get those in place soon,” said Kirby.

As part of PCCUA’s 20-year Anniversary, they are accepting donations to go towards scholarships. Named $20 for 20, started by Lee Ann Hoskyn, PCCUA Director of Community Outreach, this fundraiser will help students pay for their education who are enrolled in programs and courses at PCCUA.

PCCUA is committed to the success of every student. They believe all students, given the right conditions, can learn. They also believe those conditions include high expectations reflected in a rigorous curriculum and personal engagement evidenced by a faculty and staff who invest themselves in the lives of their students and their communities.