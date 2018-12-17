OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County has agreed to pay $175,000 to a former county employee who filed a lawsuit alleging that she faced age and racial discrimination.

The Oklahoman reports that a federal judge approved the settlement in 77-year-old Leona Porter's lawsuit last week.

Porter alleged that Oklahoma County Clerk David Hooten started harassing and discriminating against her in January 2017. The lawsuit says Hooten cut Porter's pay, reduced her duties, regularly commented that she was too old and sick for the job and fired her after she complained about the situation.

Hooten says he did nothing wrong. He says he fired Porter because she didn't have any real duties but was being paid more than $78,000 annually as the office faced a budget crisis.

The county clerk is also facing seven wrongful termination lawsuits.