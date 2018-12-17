From Conway Police Department reports

Man who reportedly hits girlfriend attacked by her dog



An Ohio man was taken to a Little Rock hospital earlier this month after being bitten by his girlfriend's dog while the couple was arguing.

According to an incident report, authorities were called out at 10:45 p.m. Dec. 6 regarding a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of Appalachian Drive.

Once on scene, police learned a 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being bitten by a dog after arguing with his girlfriend.

The man was "laying on the ground with a towel to his neck and blood all around," according to the report.

Several witnesses told officer Lyle Peresko the man was arguing with his 46-year-old girlfriend prior to being attacked by the dog.

After speaking with the man's girlfriend, police learned the couple had been drinking and arguing on the night in question and that at one point, the 49-year-old man left the residence but later "came back wanting to fight."

"As they were arguing, [the woman] said [her boyfriend] started to push her around, eventually hitting her in the face a couple of times," the incident report reads in part. "Once the physical altercation started, [the woman's] dog attacked [her boyfriend]."

While the woman refused to let police take photos of her injuries and "didn't want to admit that [her boyfriend] harmed her," officer Peresko noted in his report he could see a bruise on the right side of her face.

According to the report, the 49-year-old man was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock to have surgery. While he was in stable condition, he required surgery for the injuries he sustained -- "a large gash on his neck which caused his skin to hang down ... [and his] right ear was bitten in half which caused the lower part of the ear to hang."

The Animal Welfare Unit took custody of the dog following the incident because of the apparent attack, according to the report.

Store manager reports feeling threatened

A local Auto Zone manager was reportedly threatened by a man she did not know soon after contemplating firing a current employee at the store.

According to an incident report, a manager of the Auto Zone on Oak Street contacted police shortly before 9 a.m. Dec. 7 regarding an alleged threat made toward her in the parking light the day before.

The 46-year-old woman told officer Tanner Williams she had considered firing one of her employees on Dec. 6 and had spoken with the employee on the day in question. Later that day, a man she did not know or recognized walked up to her in the parking lot and told her "that she would personally pay for it" if she fired the aforementioned employee, according to the report.

The woman described the suspect as a Hispanic man who was approximately 20 years old, stood about 5-feet and 8-inches tall and weighed approximately 180 pounds.

"[The store manager] stated that she initially did not think much about the comment but later thought it be a [threat] to her safety," Williams wrote in his report.

According to her statement, the woman questioned her employee about whether he knew the suspect.

"[The woman] stated that the suspect was not a regular customer and she did not recognize him," the report reads in part. "[She] asked [the employee] if he knew the individual and he stated that he did not know anyone that would match the description of the suspect."