THEFTS

4900 ROGERS AVE.: Five handbags, three wallets and three shopping bags valued at $653 were reported stolen from Marshalls.

7605 ROGERS AVE.: Five pairs of jeans, a pair of boots and a small cooler valued at $918 were reported stolen from Cavender's.

HIGH STREET, 2900 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

MASSARD ROAD, 2000 BLOCK: A Mastiff valued at $2,000 was reported stolen.

HENDRICKS BOULEVARD, 1400 BLOCK: A washer, a dryer, an accordion-style door, three blinds, a light fixture, six sets of window drapes, five wood curtain rods, a fireplace screen, a ceiling fan light fixture, a shower curtain rod, sink faucet hardware, a bathroom mirror with cabinet, shower faucet hardware, a stereo receiver with a sub woofer and a custom door shade valued at $9,660 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

PLUM STREET, 5500 BLOCK: A TV valued at $1,500 was reported stolen in a residential burglary.

ASSAULTS

KYESHA DENISE MCCLENDON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony robbery and second-degree battery of an officer and misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief of $1,000 or less, resisting arrest and fleeing on foot. She allegedly stole a watch at Dillard's in Central Mall, 5111 Rogers Ave., and resisted and fled from the officer who arrested her.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A MANAGER AT MCDONALD'S, 2221 Grand Ave., reported a customer tried to pay for a meal with a fake $100 bill.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man told her a man the day prior threatened to shoot him.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a woman threatened to set her and her car on fire.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported $500 in damage to his 2002 Honda Accord.

A WOMAN, NO ADDRESS LISTED, reported a person firing gunshots from a truck in the 100 block of Fordham Circle.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported $1,000 or more in damages to her Ford F-250.

LEONA CAROL SMITH OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant out of Sebastian County and a felony fugitive from justice warrant out of LeFlore County.