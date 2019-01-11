Vian Baptist Church to host concert Friday

Steve Hess & Southern Salvation will be in concert at Vian Baptist Church, 404 W. Schley in Vian, at 7 p.m. Friday. A love offering will be taken.

For information, call (918) 773-5226.

