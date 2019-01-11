Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

A Dog's Way Home — Actor Charles Martin Smith directs this new film, which follows a small, ambitious dog that travels hundreds of miles to search for her owner. Stars Ashley Judd, Bryce Dallas Howard, Alexandra Shipp, Jonah Hauer-King and Edward James Olmos. (PG)

Ben is Back — A family's Christmas Eve takes an unexpected turn when a drug-addicted teenager arrives at the family's door. Julia Roberts, Ludas Hedges, Courtney B. Vance, Rachel Bay Jones and Kathryn Newton star. (R)

If Beale Street Could Talk — A pregnant woman in Harlem finds herself and her family struggling while trying to prove that her fiance didn't commit a crime. Stars Regina King, KiKi Layne, Stephan James, Michael Beach, Teyonah Parris and Emily Rios. (R)

Replicas — A scientist (Keanu Reeves) becomes obsessed with bringing back his relatives, who died in a traffic accident, in director Jeffrey Nashmanoff's new film. Also stars Alice Eve, Emily Alyn Lind, John Ortiz and Aria Lyric Leabu. (PG-13)

The Upside — N icole Kidman, Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston star in this new comedy based on the bond between a wealthy quadriplegic and the unemployed, shady individual who is hired to help him. Co-stars Julianna Margulies, Tate Donovan and Genevieve Angelson. (PG-13)

Now Playing

Aquaman — Director James Wan's new film is centered around future Justice League member Aquaman (Jason Momoa). Aquaman learns that he is the heir to an underwater world of Atlantis and must step forward to become the leader his people need. Also stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren and Willem Dafoe. (PG-13)

Bohemian Rhapsody — The career of rock band Queen is recreated in this drama. Features music by Queen. (PG-13)

Bumblebee — Set in 1987, Bumblebee, a broken, scarred Transformer, seeks refuge in a California junkyard before being discovered by a teenager named Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld). Also stars Justin Theroux, Jon Cena, Dylan O'Brien, Angela Bassett, Peter Cullen and Steve Blum. (PG-13)

Creed II — Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) returns to training light heavyweight contender Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), who now must step into the ring and face the son of Ivan Drago, who fought Rocky back in the mid-1980s. (PG-13)

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch — Grumpy and always scheming, the Grinch hatches a plan to ruin Christmas for all who live in the quaint town of Whoville in this new animated feature. Featuring the voices of Rashida Jones and Benedict Cubmerbatch. (PG)

Escape Room — Six people who don't know each other are forced to use their wits to survive a dangerous situation in director Adam Robitel's new thriller. Stars Taylor Russell, Deborah Ann Woll, Logan Miller, Tyler Labine, Jay Ellis, Jessica Sutton and Nik Dodani. (PG-13)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — This second chapter of the "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise centers around the unpredictable adventures of magizoologist named Newt Scamander. (PG-13)

Green Book — An Italian-American bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) finds work as a driver for an African-American classical pianist (Mahershala Ali) on a tour throughout the American south in the 1960s. (PG-13)

Holmes & Watson — Sherlock Holmes (Will Ferrell) and Doctor Watson (John C. Reilly) find themselves in humorous, unpredictable situations in this new film from the Cohen Brothers. The duo must maintain their reputation by finding a threat inside Buckingham Palace. (PG-13)

The House with a Clock in its Walls — Leiws is an orphan who helps his magical uncle on a new journey. (PG)

Mary Poppins Returns — Everyone's favorite magical nanny (Emily Blunt) returns decades after her initial visit to the Banks' household. Mary Poppins' arrival happens at the very same time Michael is experiencing difficulty with his children. Co-stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dick Van Dyke and Meryl Streep. (PG)

Mary Queen of Scots — Director Josie Rourke presents the story of Mary Stuart's attempt to overthrow her cousin, Elizabeth I, Queen of England. The battle resulted in Mary's imprisonment and more. Stars Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie. (R)

Mortal Engines — A secretive young woman is joined by an outcast during a rebellion against a predatory community on wheels. (PG-13)

The Mule — Clint Eastwood directs and stars in this drama about a 90-year-old World War II veteran, who is caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine for a Mexican drug cartel. Also stars Bradley Cooper, Taissa Farmiga, Andy Garcia, Laurence Fishburne, Diane Wiest. (R)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms — A young girl finds herself transported to a magical land populated by gingerbread soldiers and an army of mice. (PG)

Ralph Breaks the Internet — Ralph and Vanellope are now friends and begin a new adventure in this animated sequel. The two stumble across a wi-fi router in their arcade, and unpredictable moments begin to happen. (PG)

Second Act — A smart, gifted box store worker decides to reinvent herself and takes her career onto a new path in this new film, which stars Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, Milo Ventimiglia, Leah Remni, Freddie Stroma, Treat Williams, Dave Foley and Annaleigh Ashford. (PG-13)

Smallfoot — This animated film follows a Yetti, who is convinced that elusive creatures known as "humans" are real and near. (PG)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — Ambitious Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man in his reality and meets his counterparts from other dimensions in this animated feature. (PG)

Vice — Christian Bale stars as Vice President Dick Cheney, who quietly held immense power that had an impact on the country. Cheney's impact also is still felt today. Also stars Amy Adams, Tyler Perry, Steve Carell and Sam Rockwell. (R)