An exhibit of the photographic works of Jim Anderson will be on display at Dewey’s Café at the Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., during January and February, and at the Miller Branch Library, 8701 S. 28th St. in Fort Smith, during January. Anderson is a schoolteacher by trade and a photographer of the natural landscape as a hobby. He resides in Van Buren with his wife Theresa and has traveled and photographed in all 50 states always looking for natural settings and natural lighting.

Anderson's award-winning photographs can be seen in local banks and law offices as well as at exhibits in several state parks in Arkansas and Oklahoma. This special library exhibit will showcase the Natural State throughout the year and other regions across America; be sure to check them out at Dewey’s Cafe. Artwork is available for viewing all hours that the library is open.

For information, visit fortsmithlibrary.org or call (479) 783-0229.