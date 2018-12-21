Below is a list of movies playing in Fort Smith. Show times and information are available at www.amctheatres.com and www.malco.com.

Opening Today

Aquaman — Director James Wan's new film is centered around future Justice League member Aquaman (Jason Momoa). Aquaman learns that he is the heir to an underwater world of Atlantis and must step forward to become the leader his people need. Also stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe and Ludi Lin. (PG-13)

Bumblebee — Set in 1987, Bumblebee, a broken, scarred Transformer, seeks refuge in a California junkyard before being discovered by a teenager named Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld). Also stars Justin Theroux, Jon Cena, Dylan O'Brien, Angela Bassett, Peter Cullen and Steve Blum. (PG-13)

Green Book — An Italian-American bouncer (Viggo Mortensen) finds work as a driver for an African-American classical pianist (Mahershala Ali) on a tour throughout the American south in the 1960s. The two individuals feel they are polar opposites before they begin finding some common ground. Co-stars Linda Cardellini, Dimiter D. Marinov, Mike Hatton, Von Lewis and Sebastian Maniscalco. (PG-13)

The Mule — Clint Eastwood directs and stars in this new drama about a 90-year-old World War II veteran, who is caught transporting $3 million worth of cocaine for a Mexican drug cartel. Also stars Bradley Cooper, Taissa Farmiga, Andy Garcia, Michael Pena, Laurence Fishburne, Diane Wiest and Alison Eastwood. (R)

Now Playing

A Star is Born — A musician helps a young singer and actress find fame, even as age and alcoholism send his own career into a downward spiral. (R)

Bohemian Rhapsody — This biopic follows the rise of Queen and the band's lead singer, Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek), up to their show-stealing performance at Live Aid in the summer of 1985. Features the music by Queen. (PG-13)

Boy Erased — A Baptist preacher's son is forced into undergoing a gay conversion program in this new drama from director/star Joel Edgerton. Stars Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Victor McCay. (R)

Creed II — Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) returns to training light heavyweight contender Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), who now must step into the ring and face a brutal opponent. Creed's next fight will be against Viktor Drago, the son of Ivan Drago, who fought Rocky back in the mid-1980s. (PG-13)

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch — Grumpy and always scheming, the Grinch hatches a plan to ruin Christmas for all who live in the quaint town of Whoville in this new animated feature. Featuring the voices of Rashida Jones, Benedict Cubmerbatch, Tristan O'Hare and Scarlett Estevez. (PG)

Elf (reissue) — Jon Favreau's 2003 comedy finds an overzealous, child-like man (Will Ferrell) searching for his biological father in New York. The man, who believes he is an elf, tries to maintain his ties with Santa and his elves. Also stars James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Edward Asner, Peter Dinklage and Bob Newhart. (PG)

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald — This second chapter of the "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise centers around the unpredictable adventures of magizoologist named Newt Scamander. Stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston and Jude Law. (PG-13)

The Front Runner — Hugh Jackman stars in this film about Gary Hart's scandelous run for the U.S. presidency in 1988. (R)

The Girl in the Spider's Web: A New Dragon Tattoo Story — Lisbeth Salander (Claire Foy) is a young computer hacker who begins to believe her life is getting caught up in spies, corrupt government representatives and other dangerous individuals. (R)

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween — Two young friends discover a magic book and witness a ventriloquist's dummy come to life. (PG)

The House with a Clock in its Walls — Leiws is an orphan who helps his magical uncle on a new journey. (PG)

Instant Family — Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Moner, Octavia Spencer and Gustavo Quiroz star in this new comedy about a man and a woman, who decide to adopt three children but learn they are under-equipped for parenthood. (PG-13)

The Meg — A 70-foot shark terrorizes everyone in its path. (PG-13)

Mortal Engines — Hera Hilmar, Hugo Weaving, Stephen Lang and Jihae star in this new film from writer Peter Jackson ("The Lord of the Rings"). A secretive youngwoman named Hester Shaw is joined by Anna Fang, a dangerous outlaw, and an outcast named Tom Natsworthy. The trio try to lead a rebellion against a predatory community on wheels. Co-stas Frankie Adams, Leila George and Colin Salmon. (PG-13)

Night School — Several individuals who like to start trouble are forced to attend night school in director Malcolm D. Lee's new comedy. (PG-13)

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms — A young girl suddenly finds herself in a magical environment alongside gingerbread soldiers, an army of mice and more. Stars Mackenzie Foy, Morgan Freeman, Keira Knightley, Helen Mirren, Tom Sweet, Matthew Madfayden and Moid Djalili. (PG)

Once Upon a Deadpool — This new version features a PG-13 version of "Deadpool 2," which includes new footage filmed with Ryan Reynolds and Fred Savage. (PG-13)

Overlord — Director Julius Avery's new film presents two American soldiers, who are caught behind enemy lines on D Day. Stars Jovan Adepo, Mathilde Ollivier, Wyatt Russell, John Magaro, Jacob Anderson and Ian De Caestecker. (R)

The Possession of Hannah Grace — A female police officer recovering from addiction takes a new job in a morgue in this new horror-thriller from director Diederik Van Rooijen. The woman is up against something that seemingly is evil and responsible for numerous violent events. (R)

Ralph Breaks the Internet — Ralph and Vanellope are now friends and begin a new adventure in this animated sequel. The two stumble across a wi-fi router in their arcade, and unpredictable moments begin to happen. Features the voices of John C. Reilly, Gal Gadot, Taraji P. Henson and Sarah Silverman. (PG)

Robin Hood — A determined crusader and his supervisor launch a revolution to thwart the corruption of royal blood in director Otto Bathurst's new film, which stars Jamie Foxx, Taron Egerton, Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson and F. Murray Abraham. (PG-13)

Smallfoot — This animated film follows a Yetti, who is convinced that elusive creatures known as "humans" are real and near. (PG)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — Ambitious Miles Morales becomes the Spider-Man in his reality and meets his counterparts from other dimensions in this new animated feature. The individuals form an unlikely team in an effort to stop something that threatens all reality. Features the voices of Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Lily Tomlin and Zoe Kravitz. (PG)

Widows — Four women are drawn together by the debt their dead husbands left behind in this new thriller from director Steve McQueen. The female quartet feel they must take action in order to secure their own safe, happy future. Stars Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez and Liam Neeson. (R)

The Wife — Glenn Close stars in this dram about a wife traveling with her husband, who is scheduled to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature. (R)