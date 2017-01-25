A donation from Citizens Bank & Trust Co. has helped move closer to reality a four-sided street clock to be erected at Freedom Park in downtown Van Buren. Citizens Bank Vice President Lance Lanier presented a $1,000 check to members of the GFWC Women's League of Van Buren on Wednesday. The cost of the four-sided clock including shipping will be $25,353. There will be an additional expense of concrete when the clock is set at the new Freedom Park, said Connie Martin, the chair of the fundraising effort...