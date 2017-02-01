Shop owners in the 800 block of Main Street are being pro-active as work has moved into the final stages for the new Veterans Park in downtown Van Buren. Parking has become a problem as improvements have begun on drainage, curb and guttering and sidewalks. "For a small business it is a frustration when your customers have difficulty with parking, which sometimes results in lack of business and loss of income," said Debbie Foliart of Chapters on Main. "However we have tried to offset that with being pro-active and offering our Back Porch entrance to not just our customers but those of anybody entering the 800 block," Foliart said...