A prominent area attorney who was elected as Crawford County district judge served his final days for the cities and county he has represented for 18 years. Chuck Baker attended his final city council meeting as the Mulberry city attorney on Dec. 20. Baker will be sworn in Sunday at 1 p.m., taking the place of Crawford County District Judge Steven Peer. Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter praised Baker and his time as the city attorney. "I can call him 24-7 and he has answered my call," Baxter said. "We're going to miss him as our city attorney, but we're excited to have him as our district judge...