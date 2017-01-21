First Presbyterian Church in Van Buren will host a centennial anniversary celebration of the dedication of its building at 10th and Jefferson streets. The event will be Feb. 11, the actual anniversary date, according to Viki Kilgore, a member of the centennial celebration committee. It will begin at 2 p.m. and feature several area pastors. A reception will follow. "We are planning to replicate the exact order of service that was performed in 1917, including the participation of our area pastors," Kilgore said...