Members of the Van Buren City Council voted Wednesday to consider a $40,000 contribution for a proposed port project on the Arkansas River in Van Buren. The resolution will be on the agenda for the Feb. 27 council meeting at the Municipal Complex. Funding would go to Western Arkansas Intermodal Development Authority, which would hire Vickerman and Associates at a cost of $200,050 to find an entity that would design, build, pay for and potentially operate the slackwater port. The slackwater port would be an intermodal rail, logistics center, warehouse and integrated river port terminal on the Arkansas River, according to John Vickerman of Vickerman and Associates...