Empty Bowls will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Commons at Van Buren High School. The seventh annual event is a fundraiser for the Community Services Clearinghouse's "Meals for Kids" backpack program in the Van Buren School District. Meals for Kids provides a backpack full of food on Friday afternoons to students who would otherwise not have adequate nutrition until they returned to school on Monday morning, said Kara Holland, VBHS art teacher. Tickets are $15, which includes a handmade ceramic bowl and dinner of vegetable beef soup and homemade bread...