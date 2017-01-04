Much to the delight of its owner, a wallet which survived the fire that destroyed Big Jake's Restaurant in Van Buren has been returned to an Oklahoma City man. While en route to Charlotte, N.C., on Dec. 23, Virgil and Mary Thurman stopped to eat Big Jake's as they always do when they go to visit their oldest son and family. "It is our normal routine," Mary Thurman said. "We were waited on by a nice young man and enjoyed our meal as we always have." However, when the Thurmans stopped in Brinkley, Ark...